Locally: Spokane Boxing hosting youth fight card at Brick West Brewing

From staff reports

Spokane Boxing will host its annual youth fight card and fundraiser, Brick West Boxing, on Saturday, September 6 from 2 p.m. to 8 p.m. at Brick West Plaza in downtown Spokane.

The event will feature between 12 and 20 amateur boxing bouts, all held outdoors and open to the public. Tickets are available through Spokane Boxing in advance and on the day of the event.

This fundraiser supports Spokane Boxing, a community gym dedicated to providing youths with training, structure, and opportunities to develop discipline and life skills through boxing.

Businesses and individuals can also support the event by reserving sponsor tables.

For tickets or sponsorship inquiries, contact Rick Welliver at spokaneboxing@gmail.com.

Softball

The Spokane Metro Softball Hall of Fame will be honoring 15 inductees for 2025 at a banquet on October 4 starting at 5 p.m. at the VFW in Spokane Valley.

Inductees are: Frank Atchison, men’s modified & men’s slow pitch; Sam Chimienti, men’s modified & co-ed slow pitch; Aaron Chissus, men’s fall fastpitch & men’s modified; Bart Clark, men’s slow pitch & coach; Mike Counts, men’s fall fastpitch, men’s modified & coach; Shari DeGuire, women’s modified & women’s slow pitch; Leroy Deubler, men’s slow pitch, men’s fast pitch & men’s modified; Dick Hiller, men’s slow pitch; Chris Kehl, men’s modified & men’s slow pitch; Ron Klawitter, men’s slow pitch & coach; Mike Owen, men’s fast pitch, men’s slow pitch & co-ed slow pitch; Al Pignataro, men’s fast pitch, men’s modified & men’s slow pitch; Lori Serbousek, women’s slow pitch & co-ed slow pitch; Ken Wells, men’s modified, men’s slow pitch, co-ed slow pitch & coach; Brian Williamson, men’s slow pitch.

The Denny Waltermire Distinguished Service Award will be presented to Rolf and Marita Aspaas (Five Mile Heights Pizza Parlor) for their generous support and outstanding contribution to softball in Spokane over several decades.

Tickets will only be sold ahead of the event with no ticket sales at the door. Contact Don Love at 509-467-5328 for tickets and more details.

College golf

Idaho Athletics has announced the hiring of former Washington State University assistant Julia Goodson as the new women’s golf coach, Monday, pending completion of State of Idaho human resource processes.

Goodson comes to Idaho after two years as the assistant coach at Washington State, where she helped the Cougars earn a fifth-place finish at the West Coast Conference Championship last spring. Cougar Madelyn Gamble advanced to the NCAA Regional in 2024.

Before Washington State Goodson served for one year as the assistant coach at East Tennessee State, her alma mater. She helped the Bucs finish fourth at the SoCon Championship.

She was a four-year Division I golfer, playing three seasons and earning her bachelor’s degree at perennial MAC Champion Kent State before transferring to East Tennessee for her senior season where she earned a master’s degree and helped lead the Bucs to a SoCon Championship, earning SoCon All-Conference honors in the process.