No-Li’s Squatch Series Imperials sweep 2025 World Beer Awards in England

No-Li Brewhouse’s Squatch Series Imperials swept the podium at the 2025 World Beer Awards in Norwich, England, taking home gold, silver and bronze medals.

Taking home gold was the Spokane brewery’s Juicy Squatch, which is an Imperial IPA brewed with Citra, Elani and ADHA 1624 hops, offering bright tropical fruit and citrus.

Landing silver was the Spartan Squatch, a bold Imperial IPA with a resinous hop profile and steady malt backbone.

Imperial Squatch got bronze. The clean, citrus-forward Imperial IPA stays true to the beer style.

“These awards reinforce that No-Li continues to showcase style diversity, quality and creativity in brewing,” John Bryant, No-Li owner, wrote in a news release. “Our Squatch Imperial brews prove that bold, higher-ABV beers can also be balanced and drinkable. It’s about putting internationally competitive craft brands from the PNW on the world stage – and continually raising the bar.”

These awards follow No-Li’s gold medal at the World Beer Cup in May for Wrecking Ball Imperial Stout.

Imperial Squatch beers can be found throughout the Pacific Northwest in 19.2-ounce cans and 12-ounce six-packs. No-Li is located at 1003 E. Trent Ave. Learn more about the brewery online at www.nolibrewhouse.com.