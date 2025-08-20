Spokane Indians pitchers issue 13 walks, Everett cruises to 11-2 win

EVERETT – It’s bad enough when a team gets outplayed. It’s another thing when you give them help.

Three Spokane Indians pitchers issued 13 walks over seven innings and the Everett AquaSox took full advantage in an 11-2 win in the second of a six-game High-A Northwest League series at Funko Field on Wednesday.

Indians starter Everett Catlett walked five over five innings, reliever Hunter Mann gave up four walks in one-third of an inning, and Albert Pacheco gave out four free passes in 1 2/3 innings.

Everett (18-32) took a 1-0 lead in the fourth on Tai Peete’s solo home run, his 18th of the season.

The Indians (23-27) bounced back in the fifth. Tevin Tucker led off with a walk, then Max Belyeu singled. The pair pulled off a double-steal, and with one down Aidan Longwell ripped a triple into the right field corner, plating both runners. Longwell was stranded, though, after a pair of fly outs.

The AquaSox did more damage against Catlett in the bottom half. With one down Jonny Farmelo walked and Felnin Celesten tripled to tie it. Matthew Ellis followed with a double over the head of Tucker in center to knock in Celesten, and Luis Suisbel delivered an RBI single off the wall in center to make it 4-2.

Hunter Mann took over for Catlett in the sixth and it did not go well. He got a groundout, but then walked four consecutive batters to force in a run. He hit Suisbel with a pitch to bring in another to make it 6-2.

Manager Robinson Cancel came out to get Mann and brought in lefty Albert Pacheco. Pacheco walked Peete to bring in another run, but Tommy Hopfe made a diving catch on a liner by Carter Dorighi to save extra bases and a couple more runs.

Those missed runs showed up in the seventh, when Brandon Eike launched a two-run home run, his eighth of the season. Pacheco walked two more batters, but he was able to get out of the inning with no more damage.

Eike hit his second home run of the game in the next inning, a two-run shot on an 0-2 pitch, off reliever Alan Perdomo.