This day in history: Mutt dog show was scheduled for fairgrounds. Richland residents decried skunks

By Jim Kershner The Spokesman-Review

From 1975: Richland, known as the Atomic City, was in danger of acquiring a new nickname: Skunk City.

A trapper who tried to deal with the issue said, “The town is overrun.”

About 20 Richland residents urged the City Council to do something to address the smelly problem.

“I am not afraid of muggers when I go out at night in Richland,” one junior high school teachers said. “But I am afraid of skunks.”

“They aren’t afraid of anybody or anything,” the trapper said. “They wander through town and eat the dog and cat food. And every time a cat or dog makes a pass at one, the neighborhood knows about it.

Trapping was the only viable solution, said the neighbors. That’s because, when it comes to skunks, “nobody wants to fight with them.”

From 1925: Here was a contest for “Heinze Hounds,” that is, dogs “composed of 57 varieties.”

All canines of uncertain breed would be eligible to compete in the Mutt Dog Show at the Spokane Interstate Fair.

They would be judged not on “pedigree, or being true to type.” Instead, they would be judged on a number of categories, including, “longest tail, shortest tail, largest dog, smallest dog, best-looking dog, ugliest dog, dog with the longest ears, shortest ears, sweetest smile and loudest bark.”

All mutts were eligible, including those currently residing at the Spokane Humane Society. Boys and girls were encouraged to enter their mutts, and organizers hoped to have several hundred dogs in the competition.