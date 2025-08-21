10 under $10 for the weekend of Aug. 22-24

1 Millwood Daze – An annual community celebration featuring a car show, a street fair, a 5K, pancake breakfast and a parade. 9 a.m.-3 p.m. Kids and pet parade at noon. Saturday. Bottles, 3223 N. Argonne Road, Millwood. Admission: Free.

2 Peach Party At Beck’s Harvest House – The Spokane County Interstate Fair will be onsite at Beck’s Harvest House from 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Saturday. Beck’s Harvest House, 9919 E. Greenbluff Road, Colbert. Admission: $8.

3 2025 Garlic Faire – Features garlic cuisine, live music, dancing and local arts and crafts. Noon-5 p.m. Saturday. China Bend Winery, 3751 Vineyard Way, Kettle Falls, Wash. Admission: $10.

4 High Country Cider Fest 2025 – Features eight ciders on tap, live music, local vendors and food. Noon-6 p.m. Saturday. High Country Cider, 13760 N. Reflection Road, Rathdrum. (208) 215-9997. Admission: Free.

5 Authentic Indian Yoga – Professional Bharatanatyam dancer leads authentic Indian yoga. Wear loose clothes and bring a yoga mat. 1-2 p.m. Sunday. Shadle Park Library, 2111 W. Wellesley Ave. Admission: Free.

6 Cultural Connections Block Party – A collaborative event with community nonprofits and businesses. The block party features cultural treats, crafts, info tables, cultural exchange activities such as henna and an opportunity to help create a new mural. 11 a.m.-3 p.m. Saturday. Afghani Grocery Store-Halal Market, 3004 N. Monroe St. Admission: Free.

7 Mutual Aid Benefit Concert – A benefit concert for Spokane’s Mutual Aid Survival Squad, featuring performances by Green Warriors, DINK and Elaine’s Gun. 9 p.m. Friday. Berzerk, 125 S. Stevens St. Admission: $5-$10.

8 Movies in the Park – A screening of “Inside Out 2” at the park. The movie begins at dusk. Saturday. Pavillion Park, 727 N. Molter Road, Liberty Lake. Admission: Free.

9 Auntie’s Book Club: Queer & Weird – Discussing “Automatic Noodle” by Annalee Newitz. 6 p.m. Saturday. Auntie’s Bookstore, 402 W. Main Ave. Admission: Free.

10 Sip and Shop Vendor and Art Fair – A fair featuring local artisans, employee art, drop-in art activities and a beer and wine garden. 11 a.m.-5 p.m. Sunday. Pinot’s Palette Spokane, 1919 E. Sprague Ave. Admission: Free.