Banjoey has bluegrass instrument meet classic rock in Stage Left Theater concert

From staff reports

The Pacific Northwest’s own Banjoey will be bringing his unique performance back to Spokane and Stage Left Theater.

Joey Quintana, also known as Banjoey, plays the banjo and an array of songs and sounds, including hits by Michael Jackson and classic rock staples. He also plays the guitar and mandolin.

Quintana has been featured in multiple local theater productions, including the Spokane Civic Theatre’s “Funny Girl” and “Addams Family” as well as Stage Left Theater’s “Minister of Sorrow,” in which he performed on stage to accompany the one-woman play written by local playwright Pam Kingsley. Kingsley called it “transportive” at the time.

Although he has recently been on tour, Quintana is back in town for a performance at Stage Left Theater at 7 p.m. Saturday. Tickets can be purchased for $15 at our.show/banjoey.