biz_250822_briefcase

Spokesman-Review staff reports

After 38 years of outfitting cars with booming stereos and other accessories, Auburn, Washington-based Car Toys Inc. is going bankrupt.

The company has 47 stores, including the two in Spokane that it plans to sell to Aspen Sound with hopes that its employees keep their jobs, according to court records.

The bankruptcy was filed in Seattle as a Chapter 11 that the company intends to use as a way to shed debts and reorganize with a clean balance sheet.

Car Toys listed assets of between $10 million and $50 million. It also listed its liabilities as between $10 million and $50 million.

LaunchNW receives

$1.4 million grant for student mentorships

LaunchNW has been awarded a $1.4 million grant to support its Mpower Mentoring Program that helps connect students and their families at 13 Spokane County high schools with mentors who will help them as they go on to educational endeavors after high school.

To qualify, the recipients of mentoring help come from circumstances including low-income, homelessness, special needs or learning English.

The grant comes from the Washington Student Achievement Council.

The Mpower program links juniors and seniors in high school with a peer, college student, adult of family mentor who helps them research careers and apply for college and scholarships.

Last year Mpower provided mentorships to more than 3,500 students. More information is available on the internet at launchnw.org/manpower.

From staff reports