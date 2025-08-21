Dear Annie: Trust, space and sisterly grace

By Annie Lane Creators Syndicate

Dear Annie: My fiance, “Mark,” and I have been together for four years and are set to get married next spring. We live together in a small house we bought last fall. For the most part, things are good. But lately, something’s been bothering me.

Mark has a weekly “guys’ night” every Thursday with his two best friends from college. It used to be every other week, but now it’s weekly, and sometimes even more often. I’ve asked if I could come by to say a quick hello or drop something off, and he always says not to – it’s their “tradition.”

Last Thursday, I found a receipt in the laundry from a wine bar downtown. He told me they were at Jake’s house playing cards. When I asked about the receipt, he brushed it off and said they stopped there first, which he “forgot” to mention.

I haven’t seen anything else suspicious, but it’s starting to feel like I’m being excluded on purpose. Am I overreacting, or should I trust my gut? – Future Mrs. or Fool?

Dear Future Mrs. or Fool: These don’t scream red flags – maybe orange – but it’s smart to trust your instincts. Mark is allowed time with his friends, but it shouldn’t come at the cost of your peace of mind. If you haven’t already, you need to tell him how this is affecting you.

Keep your tone curious, not accusatory. Try something like, “I felt a little left out after Thursday night. I know it’s your guys’ time, but I’ve been feeling uneasy and just wanted to talk about it.” That kind of approach invites honesty without putting him on the defensive.

This doesn’t have to be about spying or catching him in a lie; it’s about feeling connected. A good partner won’t dismiss that. And who knows? A little nudge might even open the door to a better understanding of what guys’ night is all about.

Dear Annie: My sister, “Laura,” recently moved back to town after her divorce and has been staying with me and my husband “just for a month” while she looks for a new apartment. That was in April. It’s now August, and she’s made no effort to move out.

She’s sweet with our kids and helps out here and there, but she also leaves dishes in the sink, uses my clothes without asking and has basically turned our guest room into her full-time space. Last week, I overheard her on the phone telling someone she’s “staying with family indefinitely.”

My husband is starting to lose patience, and honestly, so am I. But every time I try to bring up a timeline for her leaving, she gets teary and says she’s “trying” and just needs more time. I want to be supportive – she went through a rough breakup – but I’m starting to feel like she’s taking advantage of our kindness.

How do I set a boundary without sounding cold? I love my sister, but I also want my home (and my closet) back. – Overdue Houseguest

Dear Overdue: Sounds like your sister is lonely, heartbroken and, yes, taking advantage of your generosity. You can be supportive without letting her steamroll your life and your home. If you don’t speak up, you’ll only grow more resentful – which will be tougher on everybody.

Have a calm conversation with her. Be honest, not harsh. Try something like, “I know this has been a tough season for you, and I’m glad we’ve been able to help. But we need our space back, and I’d like us to figure out a move-out plan together.”

Being clear doesn’t make you unkind. It makes you a grown-up with a family and a home to protect.

Send your questions for Annie Lane to dearannie@creators.com.