Dr. Kristina Petsas: A healthy start to the school year

By Dr. Kristina Petsas For The Spokesman-Review

Kids across Washington are getting ready to return to the classroom. While many families may be trying to squeeze in the last of summer activities, gather supplies and begin school year routines, it’s also a great time to check in on children’s mental and physical well-being.

Here are a few things parents can consider to help support their children’s well-being:

It’s OK to talk about mental health

Mental health challenges are on the rise among young people, driven by factors like academic pressures, relationships, social media, and broader social and economic inequalities. Age, race and gender also shape how these issues manifest and affect young people.

According to a 2024 America’s Health Rankings report from United Health Foundation, Washington ranked among the top 10 states in children’s clinical care, yet the state is considered 37th in access to mental health treatment for children.

While it’s beneficial for parents to discuss health matters with their children throughout the year, an opportune time arises during the annual back-to-school exam, also known as a well-child visit. This scheduled check-up can serve as a timely platform for addressing various health concerns, including mental health, ensuring that kids are supported holistically as they prepare to return to school.

Additional data from UnitedHealthcare found that 60% of college students reported encountering behavioral or mental health concerns in the past year. So, even as children grow older and head off to college, be sure to check in on them emotionally, encourage open conversations, and remind your student that help is available.

No matter the age, checking in on your child’s mental health before the school year begins and throughout can help lay the foundation for a more successful and balanced year ahead.

Brush up on dental care for healthy smiles

Cavities are preventable, yet they are the most common chronic disease among children and teens in the U.S. If left untreated, cavities can cause pain that leads to problems learning and speaking, as well as contribute to other long-term health issues. Cavities can also make eating uncomfortable and can affect nutrition and development.

Children, teens and adults should visit a dentist every six months for routine preventive dental care. Dental plans usually cover preventive care, which means you may pay $0 out of pocket for certain covered preventive services if you go to a network provider.

It’s important to know that about 1 in 3 people in the United States have a fear of dental treatment. If you believe your child may experience dental fear or anxiety, speak with their dentist or primary care doctor for support.

Comprehensive eye exams can help kids see better

More than 1 in 3 school-age kids in the U.S. are nearsighted. Also known as myopia, nearsightedness can cause issues seeing things in the distance, like the front of the classroom, which may contribute to problems learning. Possible signs of vision issues in kids include frequent eye rubbing or blinking, headaches, or struggling to remember what they have read.

It’s recommended kids get annual comprehensive eye exams throughout their school years. Yet, only 35.9% of Washington children have recently seen an eye doctor. School-based vision screenings are valuable, but they’re not a replacement for comprehensive eye exams that can detect more complex issues. Vision plans also usually cover preventive care, including comprehensive eye exams. A vision plan may also provide an allowance to purchase glasses or contacts.

Consider talking with your children’s doctor and scheduling any care visits before school starts. Check with your health plan to see what benefits are available to your family.

Dr. Kristina Petsas is chief medical officer of UnitedHealthcare of Washington.