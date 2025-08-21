Friend of accused killer of 13-year-old sentenced to prison for paying to hide him

A man who helped hide his friend who was accused of the Jan. 25 shooting and killing 13-year-old Gavin Looper in Spokane was sentenced Monday to nearly four years in prison .

Mason J. Bolton, 26, pleaded guilty Monday to attempted first-degree rendering criminal assistance, according to court documents.

Glen D. Burkey, 25, is awaiting trial on murder, drive-by shooting, assault and firearm charges after prosecutors say he shot Gavin in the head while the teen was playing video games inside a home on Heroy Avenue near Regal Elementary School, according to court documents. Police believe Burkey fired into the home, intending to shoot a man inside, but instead killed Gavin.

Burkey’s mother, 49-year-old Becky A. Gibbs, is accused of helping her son flee to Montana after the shooting and faces a first-degree rendering criminal assistance charge. Gibbs was arrested in late June and has since posted bond, court records say.

The man who was renting the Missoula apartment where Burkey was arrested told law enforcement he picked up Burkey in St. Regis, Montana, two days after the shooting and drove Burkey to his apartment, according to court documents. He said he was unaware Burkey was wanted by police, that he simply needed a roommate, and that Burkey offered to move there and pay half the rent.

Detectives seized the renter’s phone and found Bolton’s number as a saved contact. Police already knew Bolton’s number was used to make calls to Burkey while he was in jail.

Bolton texted the renter shortly after Burkey and the renter arrived in Missoula asking whether “You guys back,” according to documents. A few minutes later, Bolton paid the renter $1,000 through a mobile payment application. The next day, Bolton paid the renter $920 through the same app, police said in documents.

Police wrote the renter was supposed to give the money to Burkey or the money was for the renter to harbor Burkey.

Burkey paid Bolton $2,163 the day before Burkey was picked up in St. Regis, according to police.

The day the renter picked up Burkey in St. Regis, police went to Bolton’s residence to see whether Burkey was there or whether Bolton knew Burkey’s location. Bolton told police he was with Bolton in the hours before the shooting and the day after, but he denied knowing where he was.

Bolton was arrested March 20 for rendering criminal assistance.

Bolton has a lengthy criminal history between 2015 and 2020 in Spokane County, including multiple assault and malicious mischief convictions, as well as ones for witness tampering, burglary and firearm.

The 46½-month prison sentence imposed by Spokane County Superior Court Judge Julie McKay Monday for rendering criminal assistance will run at the same time as the 22-month sentence for the eluding conviction.