It may have felt like ‘100 Years,’ but Five for Fighting is back in town

From staff reports

Five for Fighting and Vertical Horizon will be bringing their classic hits to the Knitting Factory.

The son of a piano teacher, music has long been a part of the life of Vladimir Ondrasik III.

After about a decade of experimenting with glam metal and arena rock, Ondrasik found his piano-based soft pop sound and a label required to come up with a stage name, thus becoming Five for Fighting.

It wasn’t long before Ondrasik’s second album, “America Town,” was going platinum and he was becoming known for songs like “Superman (It’s Not Easy),” “100 Years,” “Chances” and “The Riddle.”

Vertical Horizon was initially formed as a duo by two college students at Georgetown University in Washington, D.C. After graduating and releasing music independently, they made their major label and breakout debut with “Everything You Want” in 1999.

Alongside the multi-platinum album and the title track, Vertical Horizon is also known for songs like “Best I Ever Had (Grey Sky Morning),” “You’re a God,” “I’m Still Here” and more.

Five for Fighting and Vertical Horizon will perform at the Knitting Factory on Sunday. General admission tickets can be purchased for $45.10 through Ticketmaster.