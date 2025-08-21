Kamala Harris to kick off book tour at Manhattan’s Town Hall

Dave Goldiner New York Daily News

Kamala Harris announced Thursday that she’ll launch her memoir about the 2024 presidential campaign with an appearance next month in New York.

The former vice president and losing Democratic candidate will kick off a 15-city tour with a Sept. 24 event at Town Hall in Manhattan. That’s a day after “107 Days” hits shelves nationwide.

“Harris will share what she saw, what she learned, and what it will take to move forward,” publisher Simon & Schuster wrote in a statement about the book tour.

The tour could build buzz about the political future of one of the Democratic Party’s most influential figures.

Harris hasn’t ruled out a 2028 run for the White House after announcing last month that she wouldn’t enter the open race for California governor.

The book promises an inside look at the unprecedented, short and tumultuous campaign that started when former President Joe Biden abruptly pulled the plug on his re-election bid in July 2024 amid widespread concerns about his age and fitness to serve.

Harris went on to lose to President Donald Trump in November, sparking a flood of second guessing about the decisions of Biden, herself and other top party leaders.

The ex-veep said she wants to use the book to start a conversation with Americans about the best ways to push back against a “broken” political system and what she calls Trump’s extreme right-wing agenda, without the “transactional” pressures of a looming run for public office.

“For now, I don’t want to go back in the system,” she told late-night host Stephen Colbert last month. “But it doesn’t mean we give up.”

Harris will criss-cross the country for the book tour which will run through November along with side trips to Toronto and London.

Along with big cities, she plans stops in smaller alternative markets like Nashville; Durham, N.C.; and Birmingham, Ala., and plans partnerships with independent bookstores along the way.