Late 1990s alt-rockers Goo Goo Dolls, Dashboard Confessional bring the hits to Northern Quest

From staff reports

Goo Goo Dolls and Dashboard Confessional will be bringing their array of hits to Northern Quest Resort and Casino.

The Goo Goo Dolls, founded in 1986, grinded out the alternative rock scene and released four records before their mainstream breakout in 1995. The hit single “Name” and multi-platinum record “A Boy Named Goo” provided this shift in momentum.

The band would also become known for their follow-up record, “Dizzy Up the Girl,” and other hits like “Slide,” “Black Balloon,” “Come to Me,” and of course, “Iris.”

“Iris” has been decorated as one of the greatest pop songs of all time by many, including Rolling Stone. The ballad spent a then-record 18 weeks on top of the Billboard charts before the Weeknd and “Blinding Lights” broke the streak in 2020.

The band will be releasing a new EP, “Summer Anthem,” on Friday. They have recently released two singles from the EP, “Nothing Lasts Forever” and “Not Goodbye (Close My Eyes).”

Dashboard Confessional was initially a side project of frontman Chris Carrabba before becoming a full-fledged alternative rock band.

The band is known for beloved records like “The Swiss Army Romance” and “A Mark, a Mission, a Brand, a Scar” as well as hits like “Vindicated,” “Hands Down” and “Screaming Infidelities.”

The two will perform at Northern Quest Resort and Casino next Thursday and tickets starting at $48.69 can be purchased through the venue website.