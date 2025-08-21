LaunchNW receives $1.4 million grant for student mentorships

LaunchNW has been awarded a $1.4 million grant to support its Mpower Mentoring Program that helps connect students and their families at 13 Spokane County high schools with mentors who will help them as they go on to educational endeavors after high school.

To qualify, the recipients of mentoring help come from circumstances including low-income, homelessness, special needs or learning English.

The grant comes from the Washington Student Achievement Council.

The Mpower program links juniors and seniors in high school with a peer, college student, adult of family mentor who helps them research careers and apply for college and scholarships.

Last year Mpower provided mentorships to more than 3,500 students. More information is available on the internet at launchnw.org/manpower/.