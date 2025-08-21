No giving the ‘Run-Around’: Blues Traveler, Gin Blossoms and Spin Doctors bring 1990 hits to Northern Quest

From staff reports

The rock sounds of the 1990s will be taking over at Northern Quest Resort and Casino.

Blues Traveler initially formed in the late ‘80s as a high school band from Princeton, New Jersey, but escaped the average fate of these young groups with their blues rock-based, jam band sound.

Blues Traveler broke out into mainstream success with albums like the multi-platinum 1994 record, “Four,” and songs like “Run-Around,” “Hook” and “But Anyway.”

In 2021, they released a Grammy-nominated record of blues covers, “Traveler’s Blues.” In 2023, they released “Traveler’s Soul,” an album of soul and R&B covers.

After becoming well known around their hometown of Phoenix, Gin Blossoms became national sensations with the release of their second album and major-label debut, “New Miserable Experience.”

The multi-platinum record features favorites like “Hey Jealousy,” “Found Out About You,” “Allison Road” and more.

Spin Doctors will also be bringing their energetic live performance.

The alternative rock jam band from New York City struck it big with their multi-platinum 1991 debut, “Pocket Full of Kryptonite.” They would become known for songs like “Two Princes,” “Little Miss Can’t Be Wrong” and “Jimmy Olsen’s Blues.”

In April, Spin Doctors released their first record since 2013, “Face Full of Cake.”

Blues Traveler, Gin Blossoms and Spin Doctors will perform at Northern Quest Resort and Casino at 6 p.m. Saturday. Tickets starting at $55 can be purchased through the venue website.