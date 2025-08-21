On the air
Friday’s TV Highlights
Auto racing
2:05 p.m.: NASCAR Cup: Coke Zero Sugar 400 (qualifying) TruTV
4:30 p.m.: NASCAR Xfinity: Wawa 250 KSKN
6:10 p.m.: ARCA: Badger 200 FS1
Baseball, exhibition
4 p.m.: Banana Ball World Tour … TruTV
Baseball, Little League World Series
4 p.m.: Home Run Derby ESPN
Baseball, MLB
4:05 p.m.: Boston at N.Y. Yankees OR Toronto at Miami .MLB
6:40 p.m.: Cincinnati at Ariz. OR L.A. Dodgers at San Diego MLB
7:10 p.m.: Athletics at Seattle Root
Basketball, WNBA
4:30 p.m.: Seattle at Dallas Ion
7 p.m.: Golden State at Phoenix Ion
Football, high school
3 p.m.: American Heritage vs. St. Joseph Prep ESPN2
6 p.m.: Hoover vs. IMG Academy ESPN2
Football, NFL preseason
5 p.m.: Atlanta at Dallas NFL
5 p.m.: Minnesota at Tennessee CBS
Golf
6 a.m.: LPGA: Canadian Women’s Open Golf
10 a.m.: PGA Tour Championship Golf
11 a.m.: LIV Team Championship Fox 28
Horse racing
Noon: Saratoga Live … FS1
Rugby, women’s World Cup
11:30 a.m.: United States at England CBS Sports
Soccer, men’s club
11:30 a.m.: Bundesliga: Bayern Munich at Leipzig ESPN2
Noon: EPL: West Ham at Chelsea USA
Volleyball, college women
4 p.m.: Pittsburgh at Nebraska Fox 28
6 p.m.: Stanford at Florida Fox 28
Volleyball, women’s World Championship
5:30 a.m.: United States at Slovenia … CBS Sports
Friday’s Radio Highlights
Baseball, MLB
7:10 p.m.: Athletics at Seattle 700-AM / 105.3-FM
Baseball, MiLB
7:05 p.m.: Spokane at Everett 1510-AM / 103.5-FM
Sports talk
6 a.m.: Brock and Salk 700-AM / 105.3-FM
3 p.m.: Wyman and Bob 700-AM / 105.3-FM
Saturday’s TV Highlights
Auto racing
9 a.m.: IndyCar: Milwaukee Mile 250 (practice) FS1
11 a.m.: IndyCar: Milwaukee Mile 250 (qualifying) FS1
4:30 p.m.: NASCAR Cup: Coke Zero Sugar 400 NBC
Baseball, Little League World Series
9:30 a.m.: Asia-Pacific vs. Caribbean ABC
12:30 p.m.: Metro vs. Mountain ABC
Baseball, exhibition
4 p.m.: Banana Ball World Tour … TruTV
Baseball, MLB
10:05 a.m.: Boston at N.Y. Yankees MLB
1:10 p.m.: Toronto at Miami MLB
5:40 p.m.: L.A. Dodgers at San Diego FS1
6:40 p.m.: Athletics at Seattle Root
Basketball, WNBA
11 a.m.: New York at Atlanta CBS
1 p.m.: Connecticut at Chicago CBS Sports
Football, college
9 a.m.: Iowa State vs. Kansas State in Dublin ESPN
10 a.m.: Incarnate Word at Nicholls State ESPN2
1:30 p.m.: Tarleton State at Portland State ESPN2
3:30 p.m.: Fresno State at Kansas Fox 28
4 p.m.: UC Davis at Mercer ESPN
4 p.m.: Sam Houston at Western Kentucky CBS Sports
4:30 p.m.: Stanford at Hawaii CBS
4:30 p.m.: North Carolina Central at Southern ABC
Football, high school
12:30 p.m.: St. Thomas Aquinas vs. Mater Dei ESPN
5 p.m.: Chaminade-Madonna vs. St. Frances Academy ESPN2
7:30 p.m.: Grant Union vs. Folsom ESPN
Football, NFL preseason
10 a.m.: L.A. Rams at Cleveland NFL
1 p.m.: Seattle at Green Bay Fox 28 / NFL
4 p.m.: Jacksonville at Miami NFL
7 p.m.: Las Vegas at Arizona NFL
Golf
9 a.m.: Liv Golf Team Championship Fox 28
10 a.m.: PGA Tour Championship NBC
11:30 a.m.: Senior: Ally Challenge Golf
1 p.m.: LPGA: Canadian Women’s Open Golf
Horse racing
1:30 p.m.: Saratoga Live … Fox 28
Rugby, Women’s World Cup
4 a.m.: Samoa at Australia CBS Sports
6:45 a.m.: Wales at Scotland CBS Sports
Soccer, men’s club
4:30 a.m.: Manchester City at Tottenham USA
7 a.m.: Brentford at Aston Villa USA
9:30 a.m.: Arsenal at Leeds NBC
4 p.m.: USLC: Detroit at Tampa Bay KSKN
Soccer, women’s club
1 p.m.: NWSL: Bay at Washington CBS
4:30 p.m.: Gotham at Utah Ion
7 p.m.: Portland at Kansas City Ion
Volleyball, college women
1 p.m.: Kansas at Vanderbilt FS1
2 p.m.: Penn State at Creighton FS1
Saturday’s Radio Highlights
Baseball, MLB
6:40 p.m.: Athletics at Seattle 700-AM / 105.3-FM
Baseball, MiLB
7:05 p.m.: Spokane at Everett 1510-AM / 103.5-FM
Football, NFL preseason
1 p.m.: Seattle at Green Bay 94.5-FM
Sunday’s TV Highlights
Auto racing
8:30 a.m.: Indy NXT: Milwaukee Mile FS1
11 a.m.: IndyCar: Milwaukee Mile 250 Fox 28
11 a.m.: IMSA: Michelin GT Challenge USA
Baseball, Little League World Series
7 a.m.: Third place game (TBD) ESPN
Noon: Championship (TBD) ABC
Baseball, MLB
1:35 a.m.: N.Y. Mets at Atlanta OR Kansas City at Detroit MLB
1:10 p.m.: Cincinnati at Arizona OR L.A. Dodgers at San Diego MLB
1:10 p.m.: Athletics at Seattle Root
4:10 p.m.: Boston at N.Y. Yankees ESPN
Basketball, BIG3
Noon: BIG3 … CBS
Basketball, WNBA
4 p.m.: Indiana at Minnesota CBS Sports
Golf
9 a.m.: PGA Tour Championship NBC
10 a.m.: LIV Team Championship FS1
10:30 a.m.: Senior: Ally Challenge Golf
1 p.m.: LPGA: Canadian Women’s Open CBS
Horse racing
1:30 p.m.: Saratoga Live FS1
Soccer, men’s club
6 a.m.: EPL: Everton at Brighton USA
8:30 a.m.: EPL: Fulham at Manchester United USA
11:45 a.m.: Serie A: Juventus at Parma CBS Sports
6:15 p.m.: Seattle at Kansas City FS1
Tennis
9 a.m.: U.S. Open ESPN2
9 a.m.: U.S. Open ABC
Noon: U.S. Open ESPN2
4 p.m.: U.S. Open ESPN2
Volleyball, college women
10 a.m.: Florida at Pittsburgh ESPN
Sunday’s Radio Highlights
Baseball, MLB
11 a.m.: Trident Talk 700-AM / 105.3-FM
1:10 p.m.: Athletics at Seattle 700-AM / 105.3-FM
Baseball, MiLB
4:05 p.m.: Spokane at Everett 1510-AM / 103.5-FM
