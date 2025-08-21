Spokane Tribe concertgoers – and even LFO singer – will be transported to 1999 and beyond with Pop 2000 Tour

By Jordan Tolley-Turner The Spokesman-Review

In honor of his best friends and bandmates, along with the support of the fans, Brad Fischetti continues to keep LFO and the legacy of the group alive.

Hits like “Summer Girls” and “Girl on TV” took the pop and hip-hop group toward the top of the Billboard charts.

Many millennials had the lyrics of “Summer Girl” – New Kids On The Block had a bunch of hits / Chinese food makes me sick / And I think it’s fly when girls stop by / For the summer, for the summer – as the soundtrack to their summer break, now a written time capsule of sorts.

LFO went their own separate ways in 2002 as the absolute domination of boy bands began to simmer.

In 2005, band member Rich Cronin was diagnosed with cancer, but the trio, also consisting of Devin Lima, reunited in 2009 for the “Boys of Summer Tour.” Just a year later, Cronin would pass away in 2010.

More than half a decade later, Fischetti and Lima brought LFO back for the “Rich in Love” tour in 2017. Although it was less than glamorous as Fischetti drove the bus and they slept at truck stops across the country, he still considers it one of his all-time favorites and an overall “awesome tour.”

Just before starting up another leg of the tour, Lima was diagnosed with cancer and would pass a year later, in 2018.

Although continuing the LFO story without his close friends can be an emotionally difficult task, Fischetti knows how deeply they loved the band as well as how special they were as people, musicians and performers. Any chance to remind people of that, Fischetti can’t help but take .

“It’s an unfortunate honor to perform to carry on the legacy, but I take it very seriously,” Fischetti said. “For as long as the people will allow me to, I will continue to do this. I will continue to carry on the LFO legacy.”

The continued support of LFO fans also keeps Fischetti out on the road with the Pop 2000 Tour, the very same that will bring him to Spokane Tribe Resort and Casino on Friday.

LFO will be sharing the stage with NSYNC’s Chris Kirkpatrick, O-Town ( “Liquid Dreams” and “All or Nothing”), Ryan Cabrera (“On the Way Down”) and Mark McGrath of Sugar Ray (“Fly” and “Every Morning”).

Fischetti is hyper-aware of what it takes for the average concertgoer to make it out to each show. Between potentially finding a babysitter, driving through traffic, finding parking, and then needing to get ready for whatever the next day inevitably has in store, he appreciates the all that goes into a night out for his fans.

“It’s not just about buying a ticket,” Fischetti said. “I got a lot of respect for what the fans go through.”

And although the height of the monumental boy band era ended two decades ago, those same fans continue to show up night after night. They may have been a little younger when LFO was a key member of that time period but continued support means more than they could ever know.

“It’s really beautiful to see the joy on the faces of the fans and getting to speak to some fans … getting to hear about how important our music was to them,” Fischetti said. “To have a small part of being part of the soundtrack of a person’s childhood is pretty cool.”

Fischetti believes this is part of the beauty of the Pop 2000 Tour for both the fans and himself. While he can’t think of any other single show where there are as many soon-to-be known as “classic” hits from multiple artists in one night, some performances Fischetti also can’t help but nearly be transported back to 1999.

“I get a glimpse,” Fischetti said. “It can never be the same, because you can’t replace your best friends, but I do get a glimpse of that feeling.”