Will ‘America’s Favorite Couple’ be from Puyallup? Local couple vies for 20K

Sephora Charles (Tacoma) News Tribune

Almost 10 years ago, a random act of kindness saved a local woman’s life. Now she and her husband are quarter-finalists in America’s Favorite Couple contest.

During her senior year of high school, Maddie Lea was in dire need of a miracle as her health was declining rapidly, The News Tribune previously reported. She has Alport syndrome, a rare disease that attacks the kidneys. Lea’s life was at risk without a kidney transplant, the Puyallup woman told The News Tribune on Aug. 18.

Frank Mestas, a man she didn’t know, gave her his. Mestas is married to a woman who Lea’s mother worked with at the time. Mestas told The News Tribune that he learned about Lea’s health through his wife and knew he had to do something.

Mestas was a perfect match and the two successfully underwent surgery on Nov. 23, 2016.

Lea and Mestas have maintained a bond since. He said he considers Lea to be one of his daughters. “I’ll be a part of her life forever,” he said.Maddie Lea, who received a kidney nearly 9 years ago, poses for a portrait in her home, on Monday, Aug. 18, 2025, in Puyallup, Wash.. Brian Hayes/bhayes@thenewstribune.com

Mestas said he moved to Utah in 2022, but still supports Lea’s endeavors.

Now 27, Lea has a bachelor’s degree in nursing and is working as a Neonatal Intensive Care Unit nurse in Tacoma, where she received treatment throughout her childhood.

“I wanted to give back to the community that saved me,” she said.

Last summer, Lea married her husband, Nathan Baniqued. The wedding was on Mestas’ 50th birthday, and he was there to help them celebrate.

“Without him, we wouldn’t have this life together,” Baniqued told The News Tribune on Aug. 18.Nathan and Maddie Lea poses for a portrait in her home, on Monday, Aug. 18, 2025, in Puyallup, Wash.. Brian Hayes/bhayes@thenewstribune.com

The couple met on Tinder in 2018 and quickly connected over similar health issues, Baniqued said. He was diagnosed with moderate chronic kidney disease when he was 12, he said.

“I have kidney issues too,” was the first thing he told her.

Now, their health is stable and they are ready to start a family.

“Everyday we choose each other,” Baniqued said.

Being parents is something the couple is striving for in the next few years, Lea said. They started the In Vitro Fertilization (IVF) process two years ago, she said. Doctors said that they would need two rounds of IVF to have enough embryos, due to Lea’s health, she recalled.

Their first round of treatment in May cost $25,000. They managed to pay for the procedure with their savings, insurance, and family support. Professionals recommend that the couple start the second round in December, Lea said. Insurance won’t help cover the second round, she said.

“We’re lucky to be in our position, but we struggle,” she said.Maddie Lea, who received a kidney nearly 9 years ago, poses for a portrait in her home, on Monday, Aug. 18, 2025, in Puyallup, Wash.. Brian Hayes/bhayes@thenewstribune.com Puyallup couple makes quarterfinals of ‘America’s Favorite Couple’ contest

Baniqued said he saw a post on Facebook about the America’s Favorite Couple competition, and they entered. They say winning would help cover the cost of the IVF treatments.

In the contest, couples nationwide share their love stories for a chance to win a $20,000 prize and a feature in “Variety” magazine, according to the website. The online competition is voter-based. Anyone can cast free daily votes online. Mestas said he votes every day. He also reached out to The News Tribune about the competition.

Voting for the quarterfinals ends on Thursday, Aug. 21, at 9 p.m., according to the website. People can then vote for semifinalists from Aug. 22 to 28, Baniqued said. Voting for the winners will be from Aug. 29 to Sept. 4.

What started as a possible solution to their financial challenges became an opportunity to spread awareness about kidney disease and infertility, Lea said. The couple shares their journey on social media, Baniqued said.

With or without the prize money, Lea and Baniqued will strive to start their family and continue spreading awareness on these topics, Lea said.Maddie Lea, who received a kidney nearly 9 years ago, poses for a portrait in her home, on Monday, Aug. 18, 2025, in Puyallup, Wash.. Brian Hayes/bhayes@thenewstribune.com