Florida’s Joe Gruters is named Republican National Committee chairman

By Alexandra Glorioso Miami Herald

Florida Sen. Joe Gruters was elected without opposition on Friday as the next Republican National Committee chairman, expanding the state party’s influence in national politics.

Gruters, former Republican Party of Florida chairman, is a longtime ally to President Donald Trump. The president backed Gruters for the role last month after their prior plans for the state senator fell through, thanks to the governor. Trump had endorsed Gruters for Florida’s chief financial officer, but the governor gave his own ally the vacant position last month.

Trump signaled a détente when, after Gov. Ron DeSantis’ pick for chief financial officer was sworn in, the president quickly endorsed Gruters as head of the country’s Republican Party. Even though DeSantis is technically the head of the state Republican Party, Trump, a Floridian, is the practical head of the party.

Gruters taking over the national party strengthens Florida’s grip on MAGA and Trump’s grip on Florida.

“None of us would be here without the vision and courage of Donald J. Trump,” Gruters said. “Mr. President, thank you for your faith in me and everything you do for America.”

Before Gruters was nominated as chairman, the outgoing chairman, Michael Whatley, said he was resigning to run for U.S. Senate in North Carolina at Trump’s request. Whatley fully backed Gruters to replace him.

Under Gruters’ leadership, Republicans gained supermajorities in the House and Senate in 2022.

“He led the transformation of Florida from a purple state to a red state,” Whatley said about Gruters. “Don’t just take my word, take the President’s word: He will not let you down.”

Trump said in March that Gruters “has done more than anyone to help turn Florida RED, and elect Republicans across the State.”

The president made the comment while endorsing Gruters for the open chief financial officer position after Jimmy Patronis left the seat to run for Congress. Gov. Ron DeSantis ignored Trump’s endorsement.