Hegseth authorizes National Guard to carry weapons in D.C. deployment

By Dan Lamothe Washington Post

National Guard members participating in the military deployment that President Donald Trump has ordered in Washington, D.C., will “soon be on mission with their service-issued weapons,” the Pentagon said in a statement Friday, following Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth’s formal authorization allowing troops to carry firearms in the nation’s capital.

The authorization applies to members of Joint Task Force-D.C., the military mission that includes members of the D.C. National Guard and six states that are involved in the deployment, the Pentagon said in a statement.

The use of firearms will be consistent with the National Guard’s mission and training, with Brig. Gen. Leland D. Blanchard II, acting commander of the D.C. National Guard, granted authority to make any “force posture adjustments” he deems necessary while coordinating with D.C. police, the statement said.

“The D.C. National Guard remains committed to safeguarding the District of Columbia and serving those who live, work, and visit the District,” the statement said.

The authorization appears to give legal cover to carry weapons, and it comes after Guard members have walked the streets of the District without firearms for several days. Military commanders have coordinated with police officials, balancing the unusual directive to deploy troops on domestic soil with President Donald Trump’s desire to involve the military in a federal crackdown on crime.

About 2,000 National Guard members were involved as of Thursday, with more on the way, military officials said in a statement.

Officials with Joint Task Force-D.C. said in a statement Friday morning that they were aware of media reports about the authorization to carry firearms, but insisted that “no change to our arming posture” had been made. It was not clear when, or if, that posture may change.

It also was unclear whether Guard members would carry rifles or handguns, or whether they would be loaded.

After Trump ordered the deployment on Aug. 11, military officials said troops would not carry firearms but would have them nearby. The Army later said last week that Guard members would wear body armor but would not have firearms with them or in their vehicles.

A White House official, responding to written questions, said last weekend that National Guard troops “may be armed, consistent with their mission and training, to protect federal assets, provide a safe environment for law enforcement officers to make arrests, and deter violent crime with a visible law enforcement presence.” But Guard members were awaiting additional written instructions from senior Defense Department officials, a person familiar with the discussions said, speaking on the condition of anonymity because of the sensitivity of the issue.

Trump visited police and National Guard members on Thursday, suggesting he would extend the military deployment beyond 30 days.

“We’re not playing games. We’re going to make it safe, and we’re going to then go on to other places,” he said. “But we’re going to stay here for a while. We want to make this absolutely perfect. It’s our capital.”

D.C. officials have questioned whether the deployment is necessary, citing statistics showing that violent crime has fallen in the District over the last couple of years. Trump has sought to sow doubt about those figures, and on Friday threatened a full federal takeover of D.C.

“Mayor Muriel Bowser must immediately stop giving false and highly inaccurate crime figures, or bad things will happen, including a complete and total Federal takeover of the City!” he wrote on Truth Social.

Hegseth visited with National Guard members at the D.C. Armory on Thursday night, noting his past service in the Guard, including during a deployment in the city during unrest in 2020. About 5,000 Guard members were deployed in the District to quell protests in the wake of the police murder of George Floyd in Minneapolis.

We “can’t often say that we’ve almost literally been in your boots; and now we’re in position where we want to make sure we’re setting all of you up for success because the nation’s eyes are on you – every single one of you,” Hegseth told a group of assembled Guard members, according to a short video clip posted by the Defense Department.