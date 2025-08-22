Letters to the editor for Aug. 22

This column reflects the opinion of the writer. Learn about the differences between a news story and an opinion column.

The Bible and immigrant detention

Being currently immersed in novels about the Nazi takeover of Europe in the 1930s, I have been appalled by seeing men in masks in unmarked vehicles, lacking warrants, arresting people and sending them to detention centers without legal counsel or, often, ability to communicate with family and friends.

The recent story of Alberto Rojas being refused a Bible while at the Tacoma detention center, however, has crossed whatever lines we have left. We evidently are full on gulag now. The Soviets would be proud.

My question is where are organizations like the Christian Legal Society who have been defending conservatives’ religious rights for decades when the supposedly “godly” conservative party is in power? Is not the refusal of a Bible to one in detention the antithesis of the freedoms they have fought for, and we have stood for as a nation.

The whole approach of the current administration to immigration and deportations is so far from any ethical, reasonable or effective approach, it is hard to put one’s head around it. The purposeful use of fear and questionable legal means, accompanied by as much cruelty as the oppressors can get away with is something Christian churches should be up in arms over.

The sermon I listened to Sunday was from Jeremiah, the Old Testament prophet who railed against the ancient Kingdom of Israel for its lack of justice and protection of the powerless. Jeremiah preached God will not overlook these evils. Judgment came to them. Are we exempt?

Jim Becker

Spokane

‘Painting It Red’ vs. protesters

The Spokesman-Review coverage of the Baumgartner/Jordan fundraiser at the Davenport Grand Hotel is pathetic in that there is sparse mention of the messages of the protesters, while providing detailed coverage of the right-wing topics within Baumgartner’s gathering.

Don’t get me wrong, I am glad The Spokesman provided information regarding the topics discussed within the hotel ballroom. Aside from the expected Trump-subservient messaging of Jordan and Baumgartner, I was even more alarmed by the presentations by former Mayor Nadine Woodward about how Spokane would benefit from “a military crackdown to take back its streets.” How about the honoring of Sheldon Jackson? This guy supports institutionalizing the “chronically homeless.” That is a really rich stance considering the fact that many on the streets are out there following the long-ago closure of institutions to help people, many of whom have mental issues. Now, with Trump’s economic policies the homeless population will increase.

Now, with regard to the coverage of the protesters; there were significantly more than 200 people in attendance. They were a small percentage of the total crowd, so this is inaccurate. How about mentioning the content of the protester’s signs and chants? Most notable was the effect of the Big, Ugly Bill on Medicaid. Given the prevalence of anti-Baumgartner Letters to the Editor in the Spokesman Review, it seems coverage of protests is a low priority at the Spokesman and local media. The same goes for inadequate coverage of arrests by federal agencies.

David McKinney

Spokane

Visionary leadership

AI’s reduction of human cost in manufacturing will eliminate major frictional cost driving manufacturing to low human cost countries. This will create a relative reduction in logistics to labor costs in deciding location of manufacturing. Global free market capitalism and other factors will result in manufacturing facilities closer to end users. Eastern Washington’s Inland Empire with abundant clean, low-cost energy, land and climate migrant immigration will blossom with visionary leadership.

John S. Emery

Spokane