Man arrested for unrelated crime same day police say he set downtown fires

A 45-year-old man is accused of setting three downtown Spokane properties on fire early Thursday morning, according to police.

Officers responded to the fires that damaged properties in the 400 block of West Main Avenue, 400 block of West Riverside Avenue and 300 block of West Spokane Falls Boulevard, according to a Spokane Police Department news release.

Detectives used surveillance footage from surrounding businesses as evidence to link Troy A. Silk to the alleged arsons, police said.

Silk was already in the Spokane County Jail on an unrelated charge of criminal trespassing when police looked to arrest him Friday for three counts of second-degree arson. He was booked into jail at 6:20 a.m. Thursday, according to the jail roster.

The fires are the latest in a string of alleged arsons this summer in Spokane County.