Most WA school districts are limiting phone, smart-device use in class, OSPI says

Simone Carter The Olympian (Olympia, Wash.)

Teachers often must compete with smartphones for students’ attention. It’s a problem that new data shows most Washington school districts are seeking to solve with restrictions on smart devices and phones during class.

In a survey this spring, three-quarters of the state’s districts told the Office of Superintendent of Public Instruction (OSPI) that they’ll have a policy in place limiting smart-device use in class by the beginning of the school year, according to an Aug. 21 news release.

Of those districts with policies in place by the time school’s in session, more than half — 53% — reported that they will limit smart-device access only during instructional time. Meanwhile, 31% replied that they’re requiring devices to be stashed away all day long.

More than 60% of school districts with policies in place say that their community is pleased with the district’s approach.

State Superintendent Chris Reykdal said in the news release that every day, Washington parents, families and educators witness kids’ learning being repeatedly interrupted by smart devices.

“As an education system, we have a responsibility to protect the learning environment,” Reykdal said, “removing disruptions and ensuring our policies are updated regularly to address emerging needs.”

The data comes a year after Reykdal challenged the leaders of Washington’s districts to implement policies paring down student access to phones during learning time.

The average young person checks their phone more than 100 times daily, according to a 2023 study by Common Sense Media. Of the hundreds of notifications coming in each day, roughly a quarter happened during school hours.

Although such technologies can have benefits, they’re also linked to serious risks, Reykdal said.

“Studies have found negative impacts on mental health, learning, sleep, and more,” he said. “I’m proud of our school district leaders who are tackling this problem head-on.”