Naked man who choked ex-girlfriend sentenced to 7 years in prison

A naked man who was arrested after chasing a woman down the street and choking her was sentenced Friday to more than seven years in prison.

Logan P. Ortiz, 30, pleaded guilty last month to first-degree burglary, two counts of second-degree assault, third-degree assault, harassment, violation of a no-contact order and attempted disarming a law enforcement officer related to the June 2024 attack in Spokane Valley, according to a Spokane County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office news release.

Ortiz contacted his former girlfriend two days after getting out of prison asking to see her, the release said, citing court documents. Ortiz went to her house, where she let him in. He undressed and proceeded to lie on her bed naked.

The woman asked Ortiz to leave, but he instead pulled her down and choked her. She escaped and ran for the door, but Ortiz caught up to the woman and again choked her.

Eventually, Ortiz chased the woman down the street and continued to try to strangle her in a neighbor’s yard. Ortiz punched a law enforcement officer when deputies tried to arrest him.

Ortiz will serve 18 months of community custody after his 87-month prison term.

This wasn’t Ortiz’s first assault.

Ortiz struck a man in the mouth with the end of a knife eight years ago in downtown Spokane, according to previous Spokesman-Review reporting.

A passerby tried to help, but, according to court documents, Ortiz knocked that person to the ground and “started stomping on him.”

Ortiz pleaded guilty to third-degree assault in that case and was sentenced to three months in jail.