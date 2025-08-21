Southwest Airlines is talking overseas expansion with employees

By Jordan Parker Dallas Morning News

Southwest Airlines is exploring expanding its international route network outside of the U.S., Mexico and the Caribbean.

The Dallas-based airline has been discussing flights extending beyond North and South America, according to the Southwest Airlines Pilots Association, and the company said that it is exploring “the potential to expand our network to new international destinations on our Boeing 737 aircraft.”

“Southwest Airlines is continuing to consider ways to grow our business as we evolve to meet the needs of our current and future customers,” said Southwest Airlines spokesman Chris Perry.

The carrier currently flies to some international locations in the Caribbean, Central America and Mexico. The airline will start flights to Cyril E. King International Airport on St. Thomas, its ninth Caribbean destination, next year, according to previous reporting from the Dallas Morning News.

Southwest operates three types of 737 narrow-body aircraft: the 700 model, 800 model and MAX 8 model. Southwest’s longest route is currently Phoenix, Arizona to Honolulu, Hawaii, about 2,900 miles.

The company’s single-aircraft model limits its flying, since the 737 Max has a maximum range of about 3,500 miles. That’s why the company only flies to Hawaii from western U.S. airports. New York to London, for example, would push the aircraft’s range to the maximum with a distance of about 3,450 miles.

Since an international expansion would require a change to pilot and flight attendant contracts, the carrier said it is discussing the possible expansion with the unions representing its pilots and flight attendants, the Southwest Airlines Pilots Association and TWU Local 556, to “negotiate any required changes, under a very limited scope, and we will share more as those discussions continue.”

Captain Jody Reven, president of SWAPA, said in a statement that “several teams” will meet with Southwest to discuss goals and coordinate next steps. “Southwest Airlines has informed SWAPA that they wish to re-open our Collective Bargaining Agreement in order to add limited international flying on Southwest 737-MAX aircraft outside of the regions of North, Central, and South America,” Reven said.

“This additional flying would be accomplished solely by SWAPA pilots,” Reven continued. “SWAPA applauds Southwest’s involving the union in this initiative as we advance the interests of our pilots, expand the reach of the most productive 737 operators in the world, and provide our customers with new destinations.”

A statement from TWU Local 556 also confirmed the possibility of international expansion to destinations not covered in its collective bargaining agreement. “We remain committed to representing the interests of our members and are prepared to participate in any conversations that may impact the working lives of the flight attendants of Southwest Airlines,” said Kristina Peterson, TWU Local 556’s president, in a statement.

Southwest has hinted in recent months that it was eyeing a possible international expansion, as it overhauls its business model to compete with other major carriers and generate more revenue. In May, the carrier filed with the U.S. Department of Transportation for approval to fly to any country with which the U.S. has an Open Skies aviation agreement, according to a Bloomberg report.

The airline has also created new fare types, begun charging for checked bags, and will add assigned and premium seating next year. The carrier launched a new in-house vacation product, offering bundled travel to more than 30 destinations.

If it were to expand its international routes, it would take a change of federal law to add international routes at Dallas Love Field, where the carrier is headquartered. The carrier operates an overwhelming majority of the airport’s 20 gates and recently committed to maintaining its dominance there through 2040.

The airport, the 32nd busiest in the country, saw 16.9 million passengers in 2024 and officials said it could gr up to 23 million passengers by the end of the decade, the Dallas Morning News reported.