Travis Decker search: FBI to close Leavenworth campgrounds, trails

Travis Decker, 32, is wanted by law enforcement in connection with the deaths of Evelyn, Olivia and Paityn Decker. Decker is 5-foot-8 and 190 pounds with brown eyes and black hair that is long enough to be worn in a ponytail. Decker’s daughters’ bodies were located 100 yards from his white GMC Sierra at the Rock Island Campground near Leavenworth, Wash. (Courtesy of Chelan County Sheriff)
By Kai Uyehara Seattle Times

Multiple campgrounds, hiking trails and roads in the Leavenworth area will be closed for three days starting Sunday morning as the search continues for Travis Decker, a Wenatchee man and an ex-soldier accused of killing his three young daughters.

An order from the U.S. Forest Service issued Friday said the closure is “to allow the FBI to conduct an ongoing investigation.”

Several forest system roads in the upper Icicle Road area will be closed starting at the Ida Creek Campground, about 4 miles east of where Decker’s daughters were found dead, from 6 a.m. Sunday to 6 a.m. Wednesday. The campground itself will remain open.

The Jack Pine, Icicle Gorge, Icicle Gorge Upper Loop and Icicle Gorge Upper Loop Tie trailheads will be closed, the Rock Island, Blackpine Horse and Chatter Creek campgrounds will be closed, as will several forest roads in the area.

FBI’s Seattle field office could not provide further information about the closure, but the closures overlap with the area where authorities are searching for Decker.

Decker has been missing for more than two months after he disappeared from the Rock Island Campground where he allegedly killed the three girls.

Officials from the Washington State Crime Lab recently completed an analysis of DNA found at the crime scene that matched Decker’s, further making the case that Decker is the only suspect.