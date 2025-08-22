Zelenskyy says only Trump can stop Putin as talks unclear

By Olesia Safronova and Aliaksandr Kudrytski Bloomberg

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said his country’s negotiations with the U.S. have yet to yield an agreement with Russia on potential peace talks.

Speaking at a news conference with NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte in Kyiv on Friday, Zelenskyy reiterated his readiness for a bilateral leaders’ meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin as well as a trilateral format including U.S. President Donald Trump.

“He is currently the only person who can stop Putin,” Zelenskyy said in Kyiv.

Putin would be ready to meet Zelenskyy when the agenda for their summit is ready, which has yet to happen, Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said on NBC’s Meet the Press on Friday.

Rutte lauded Trump for “breaking the deadlock” and making clear that the U.S. will be involved in providing robust security guarantees for Ukraine. These would be essential for Zelenskyy when the time comes for him to meet Putin, he said.

Ukraine recently started working with the U.S. and major European nations on proposals to ensure the country’s security after the war. Russia insists it should be part of any security arrangement, which could also include China – something Zelenskyy has ruled out.

There are “two layers” of security guarantees for Ukraine that are being discussed, Rutte said.

“Layer number one will be after a peace deal slash a long term ceasefire or a combination of the two,” Rutte said. “The first layer has to be for the Ukrainian armed forces to be as strong as possible to defend this country and nation going forward.”

Another layer has to be comprised of security guarantees provided by Europe and the U.S., he said, which is now being worked on.

Zelenskyy pushed back against Moscow’s demands for security guarantees for itself, saying these should prevent further aggression, while Russia isn’t threatened by anyone.

“Security guarantees for Ukraine are needed so that all of us, our children and grandchildren, clearly know that Russia won’t attack us”, Zelenskyy said. “These are guarantees against the aggressor”.

Discussions about foreign “boots on the ground” are ongoing at many levels, Rutte said. And while it’s too early to say exactly what the outcome will be, the U.S. will “clearly” be involved, he said.

“We are now working together Ukraine, the Europeans, the United States, to make sure that the security guarantees are of such a level that Vladimir Vladimirovich Putin sitting in Moscow will never, ever drive to attack Ukraine again,” Rutte said.