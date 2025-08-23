Design Recipes: Art in pairs

Two similar but not identical pieces of art blend silver and gold in this dining area. (Tribune News Service)

By Cathy Hobbs Tribune News Service

Artwork can be used for both color and size as well as texture. For large walls, oversized art helps make a room feel less cavernous. An alternative to a single oversized art piece is to use art in a series.

Placing art in pairs is a “go to” design hack. Creating a diptych or two pieces of art side by side can be achieved with art that is either similar or identical.

Looking for ways to incorporate interesting art combinations into your home? Here are some top tips.

• Look for pairs that are identical sizes and shapes.

• Select artwork for both color and texture.

• Select artwork that has frames with similar materials or color.

• Use artwork to compliment existing finishes such as black, gold or silver.

• Use art in a series to “tell or story” or scene.