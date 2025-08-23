Flat fire grows to more than 18,000 acres in central Oregon

Tristin Hoffman Oregonian

The Flat fire in Jefferson and Deschutes counties, which began Thursday and has burned through more than 18,000 acres, is 0% contained as of Saturday afternoon, according to the Oregon State Fire Marshal. The cause of the fire remains unknown.

Gov. Tina Kotek invoked the Emergency Conflagration Act Friday to make more resources available to support local agencies fighting the fire. More than 350 personnel are actively battling the blaze, with more on the way, according to the Deschutes County Sheriff’s Office.

Strong winds, high temperatures and dry conditions have driven the fire south and into the Wychus and Deschutes canyons, where access is difficult, according to a statement from fire officials. Level 1 (be ready), 2 (be set) and 3 (go now) evacuation orders are in effect in different areas around the fire.

Those affected by the fire can find a temporary evacuation point at the Highland Baptist Church, located at 3100 S.W. Highland Ave., Redmond.

Recreational vehicle owners can park in the paved parking lot of the Deschutes County Fair and Expo Center, located at 3800 S.W. Airport Way in Redmond until Tuesday.

The Jefferson County Fairgrounds is available for large animals, with support provided by the Pet Evacuation Team.

The areas under Level 3 (go now) evacuation orders are from Whychus Creek west to Stevens Canyon.