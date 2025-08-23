Kilmar Abrego Garcia threatened with deportation to Uganda

By Mary Carole McCauley Baltimore Sun

BALTIMORE – Kilmar Abrego Garcia could be deported to Uganda early next week, according to court documents – just days after the Maryland resident was released after more than five months in prison and a mistaken expulsion to a mega-prison in his native El Salvador.

Abrego Garcia, 30, was ordered to report Monday to the U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement Office in Baltimore on Monday.

“Within minutes of his release from pretrial custody, an ICE representative informed Mr. Abrego’s counsel that the government intended to deport Mr. Abrego to Uganda,” attorney Sean Flecker wrote in a notice of supplemental information filed Saturday before Tennessee District Court Judge Waverly D. Crenshaw Jr.

Flecker wrote in his motion that the government order appears designed to coerce Abrego Garcia into pleading guilty to human trafficking charges in exchange for being relocated to the relative safety of Costa Rica.

“There can be only one interpretation of these events,” Flecker wrote: the U.S. Department of Justice, U.S. Department of Homeland Security and ICE” are using their collective powers to force Mr. Abrego to choose between a guilty plea followed by relative safety, or rendition to Uganda, where his safety and liberty would be under threat.”

A spokesman for ICE did not respond immediately Saturday to a request for comment.