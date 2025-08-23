Mariners limited to Randy Arozarena’s solo homer in 10-inning loss to Athletics

By Ryan Divish Seattle Times

It’s difficult to win a game getting just three hits and scoring one run.

On one of the warmest evenings in recent summers – 84 degrees at first pitch – the Mariners put up offensive production reminiscent of a frigid evening in early April. The result: a frustrating 2-1 loss to the A’s in 10 innings.

With two outs and the bases loaded, Randy Arozarena, who was responsible for the only run Seattle scored in the game, hit a crisp groundball to third base for the final out of the game.

With the loss, Seattle (69-61) fell to three games back of the Astros in the American League West Standings and into the third wild card spot.

The Mariners were one pitch away from a scoreless top of the 10th. But Shea Langeliers was able to punch a breaking ball from Caleb Ferguson into the right field corner to score the go-ahead run.

The Mariners got a quality start from George Kirby, who pitched six innings, allowing one run on four hits with three walks and three strikeouts.

Glancing at his pitching line, it would seem like Kirby had a solid if not strong outing against an A’s lineup that is top heavy with dangerous hitters.

But really it was a grind to get through six innings. Kirby battled inconsistent command, the wandering strike zone of home plate umpire John Libka and his obvious frustration with both. He allowed at least one base runner in each of the six innings and wiggled out of a bases-loaded mess in the second inning thanks to a pair of solid defensive plays. Kirby helped himself with a barehand pick-up of Darell Herdaiz’s safety squeeze bunt and flipping it to Cal Raleigh while falling toward the plate. Raleigh made the easy tag on Tyler Soderstrom for a key out. Josh Naylor later made a diving grab on Luis Urias’ line drive for the third out of the inning.

Known for his pinpoint precision and efficiency for much of his career, Kirby just couldn’t seem to get comfortable on the mound. His misses were often noncompetitive enough to where A’s hitters had no interest in swinging.

Of his 98 pitches only 57 were strikes. He threw first-pitch strikes to only 13 of the 25 batters he faced, while finding himself in 18 three-ball counts.

And yet, his only run allowed came in the fourth inning when Herdaiz dumped a two-out single to center, scoring Jacob Wilson from second.

Meanwhile, A’s starter Jeffrey Springs continued his season-long stymieing of Mariners hitters. Making his fourth start against Seattle, Springs allowed only one hit over five scoreless innings. But a former teammate got to him in the sixth. Randy Arozarena, who played with Springs in Tampa, got on top of a 3-2 fastball, sending a line drive over the wall in left field for a game-tying solo homer to start the inning.

Arozarena admired the no-doubt blast for a few seconds before heading for first base, kissing the barrel of his bat and flipping it into the air in celebration. It was his 24th homer this season – a career high.

Springs came back to strike out Raleigh for the first out of the sixth and was lifted for right-hander Michael Kelly, who struck out Julio Rodriguez and Eugenio Suarez to finish the frame.

In four starts vs. Seattle this season, Springs has pitched a total of 22 1/3 innings, allowing four runs on 10 hits with six walks and 23 strikeouts.

The Mariners bullpen kept the game tied at 1-1. Gabe Speier worked a 1-2-3 seventh, Eduard Bazardo provided a scoreless eighth and Andres Muñoz, who struggled a little in the series opener, looked dominant with a 1-2-3 ninth, striking out two of the three batters he faced.

Mariners DFA Dylan Moore to make room for Robles

The Mariners made a major roster move that will impact how they play over the next few weeks.

On Saturday afternoon, Seattle reinstated outfielder Victor Robles from the 60-day injured list. To make room for Robles on the active 26-man roster and full 40-man roster, longtime utility player Dylan Moore was designated for assignment.

While Robles’ return from a separated shoulder was looming, the timing of it was tossed into doubt when he was recently suspended for 10 games by Major League Baseball for throwing his bat at a pitcher during a game on Aug. 17 while on rehab assignment with Triple-A Tacoma.

The suspension was scheduled to begin whenever the Mariners activated Robles from the injured list. However, since Robles has filed an official appeal, the suspension is in abeyance, meaning he can still play until a hearing and subsequent ruling is made.

When Robles does start serving his suspension, the Mariners won’t be able to fill his spot on their 26-man roster, leaving them with a short bench of only three players. It will be something more than inconvenience.

“Obviously, it’s not an ideal thing, but we’ll get through it,” manager Dan Wilson said. “We’ll have to figure it out as we go. It’s certainly something we’ll have to give a lot of talk to prepare for it. We’ll have to be able to manage through it as best we can.”

Robles apologized after the incident via social media. He knew he made a major mistake, throwing the bat after a pitch from Joey Estes ran up and inside on him.