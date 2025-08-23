Spokane Zephyr give up rally in second half, lose in season-opener in Dallas 2-1

From staff reports

DALLAS – Forward Ally Cook scored in the first half, but the Zephyr were unable to fend off a second-half rally from Dallas in a 2-1 season opening Super League loss to the Trinity at the Cotton Bowl on Saturday.

In the 22nd minute, from Spokane’s final third, midfielder Mollie Rouse launched a perfectly-placed pass across the center half, which dropped just in front of a bolting Cook inside the penalty box.

On the first touch, Cook curled a shot from the right side past Dallas goalkeeper Rylee Foster.

But former Zephyr member Wayny Balata, who joined Dallas after one season with Spokane, scored off a cross from Tamara Bolt in the 48th minute, and the Trinity leveled the match 1-1.

At the 67th minute, Zephyr newcomer Lena Silano nearly converted a short-range header that would have given Spokane the lead, but the ball missed to the right side of the goalpost.

Minutes later, Allie Thornton, the Super League’s 2024-25 scoring leader with 13 goals, rebounded a deflected shot attempt from Chioma Ubogagu, and tapped the ball from short range to complete the comeback.

Dallas outshot Spokane 9-3.

Sarah McCoy led the Zephyr’s defense with five of their 14 clearances, two tackles and one interception.

The Spokane Zephyr continue their road trip against D.C. Power next Saturday at 4 p.m. at Audi Field. The game will be streamed on Peacock.