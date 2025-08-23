Tevin Tucker launches three-run homer, Spokane Indians hold off Everett 4-3

EVERETT – Tevin Tucker hit a three-run home run in the fourth inning and the Spokane Indians held off the Everett AquaSox 4-3 in the fifth of a six-game High-A Northwest League series at Funko Field on Saturday.

The Indians (26-28) went to work in the first inning against Seattle Mariners No. 5 prospect Ryan Sloan, who was making his second High-A start of the season. With one down Ethan Hedges doubled, went to third on a groundout and scored on Blake Wright’s double to center to make it 1-0.

Sloan won a 17-pitch battle against Indians outfielder Max Belyeu to end the second, but the high-pitch count caught up with the prospect in the fourth.

Andy Perez led off the fourth with a single and went to second on a groundout. Tommy Hopfe singled through the hole to put runners at the corners. With two down, Tevin Tucker lofted a 1-1 pitch down the left field line that stayed just inside the foul pole for a three-run home run, his third of the season, chasing Sloan after 69 pitches.

The AquaSox (19-34) got a run in the fifth when Tai Peete doubled off Indians starter Josh Grosz and scored on a single by Anthony Donofrio.

It stayed that way until the seventh, when Grosz surrendered homers on back-to-back pitches to Charlie Pagliarini and Luis Suisbel – Nos. 19 and 23 respectively.

Everett put runners at the corners with two down in the eighth, but Aidan Longwell snagged Pagliarini’s line drive at first base to end the threat.

Lefty Bryson Hammer came on for a 1-2-3 ninth inning for his second save of the season.

Grosz (1-4) earned his first win in five starts since being acquired in the trade that sent Ryan McMahon from the Colorado Rockies to the New York Yankees. He went 6 1/3 innings and allowed three runs on six hits and two walks with nine strikeouts.

The series concludes Sunday at 4:05 p.m.