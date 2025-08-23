Video shows Lil Nas X wandering hours before hospitalization, arrest

By Jami Ganz New York Daily News

Lil Nas X was taking a stroll through a Los Angeles hotel, where the rapper was not staying, in the hours before his mostly nude jaunt down Ventura Boulevard early Thursday ended in a hospitalization and arrest.

Security footage obtained by TMZ Hip Hop shows the 26-year-old Grammy winner, real name Montero Lamar Hill, donning a tee, jeans, cowboy hat and boots, at 1:30 p.m. Wednesday as he briefly dances outside the Short Stories Hotel, where he was not a registered guest.

The “Old Town Road” rapper then walks through the lobby and courtyard area, where he fans himself before heading back inside to get a drink of water. Onlookers move from a bench to let him sit. Nas then unbuttons and removes his shirt for a minute before heading back outside. He then strolls past the hotel shirtless.

TMZ previously published multiple clips from a passerby who drove past the “Star Walkin’” singer strutting in just his underwear and cowboy boots at around 4 a.m. Thursday.

“Go ahead, babe,” Nas told the onlooker before he returned to singing and walking, later striking poses and notifying the man, “It’s gonna be a beautiful sunrise. Gimme that phone, so I can throw it. … I don’t like phones.”

He also repeatedly refers to a party, at one point insisting to the bystander, “You need to be telling everyone about the party. What’s your problem?”

Multiple witnesses reported the sighting to Los Angeles Police, who sources say Nas “charged” at before he was subdued and handcuffed.

Nas was hospitalized for a potential overdose before authorities took him into custody late Thursday morning for suspicion of battery on a police officer.

Online records show the alleged offense is a misdemeanor and Nas is currently being held without bail at Van Nuys jail.

Sources told TMZ Nas will stay behind bars until at least Monday – the earliest he can appear before a judge to have bail set for the charge, which warrants an automatic appearance. His celebrity status reportedly won’t help him expedite that ahead of other alleged offenders.