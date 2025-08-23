With skepticism, a sweltering Europe surrenders to AC

By Chico Harlan, Roser Toll Pifarré and Elinda Labropoulou Washington Post

Sofia Markopoulou, 87, of Athens, says air-conditioned rooms feel “unnatural,” like “living in an airplane.” Montserrat Pérez, a retired Spanish civil servant, believes the AC harms her health, leaving her throat “all irritated.” Francesco De Carlo, 46, an Italian comedian, recalls that during childhood his parents didn’t warn him about drugs or dangerous neighborhoods – but rather, the perils of exposure to cold drafts of wind.

Yet this torrid European summer, every one of these people – even De Carlo’s parents – have turned to the same last resort: blasting cold, artificial air.

“It is becoming too hot to survive without it,” Markopoulou said.

Europe is the fastest-warming continent on Earth, according to the World Meteorological Organization, and the traditional coping methods that had sufficed for centuries – external shutters, natural airflow, afternoon siestas – can no longer tame the heat.

So, a deeply AC-resistant region is giving in.

Though air-conditioning ownership remains low overall in Europe – around 20 % – it’s begun to soar in the continent’s Mediterranean countries. In Italy, 53.5 % of homes now have air conditioning, according to national data – up from 37.2 % in 2015 and 20.9 percent in 2005. In Spain, AC penetration has reached 41 %, according to a study last year of homes for sale and rent. In Greece, the ownership rate now stands at 70 % – and wall units are ubiquitous in the whitewashed apartments of Athens.

The changes are necessary, even lifesaving, researchers say.

Still, this is hardly an AC-at-full-blast revolution. Rather, southern Europeans are adopting new habits reluctantly, setting their units to, say, 78 degrees Fahrenheit and using them only during the hottest afternoon hours. Europeans still scoff at the heavy AC usage in America, where supermarkets and airports can feel like refrigerators. The goal, many Europeans say, is to cool off – but not to get cold.

“Half an hour, it’s enough for me,” said Perez, who lives in Lleida, where temperatures hit a record-breaking 107 Fahrenheit this summer.

Across the Mediterranean coast, the health concerns about air conditioning remain deeply held – based less on science than on an abiding certainty that nobody should seesaw between temperature extremes. Italians widely cite the dreaded “hit of air” – the colpo d’aria – as causing stiff necks, sore throats, colds and general malaise. De Carlo, who’s talked about these adages onstage, said in an interview that even doctors have warned him about the risks of cold air.

“It’s a belief that passes through generations and generations,” De Carlo said. “We think it’s science. And a part of me believes it’s true.”

Research shows that well-maintained air-conditioning units create far safer conditions than enduring prolonged heat. In Spain, researchers determined that deaths related to extreme heat had fallen over four decades despite rising temperatures during that span. One of the reasons? Increased AC use.

“Thirty years ago, it was like a luxury,” said Dimitris Giataganas, a taxi driver in Athens, who said he depends on air conditioning. “But now it’s almost like first aid. You can’t be inside your house, 35 degrees Celsius (95 degrees Fahrenheit) with just ceiling fans.”

But for all the immediate benefits of modern cooling systems, they create a huge burden for the planet, consuming energy and expelling hot air into city streets. In a major 2018 report, the International Energy Agency said that energy demand from air conditioners could triple by 2050.

While costs represent the main hurdle for uptake in developing countries, that is not the case in Europe. But Europe has old buildings that can be difficult to retrofit. It has a large elderly population that can be particularly vulnerable to heat waves. Particularly in northern Europe, many public buildings still lack air conditioning.

This summer, some of the sensitive questions about the AC future fed into a political battle in France, where Marine Le Pen, the top figure in the French far right, called for a “great air-conditioning plan.” Part of the implicit critique is that the left had been valuing environmental concerns over the safety of the country. Many French schools were forced to shut down during a June heat wave.

Marine Tondelier, the national secretary of the left-leaning Ecologists party, said in response that she favors air conditioning in public places, but that “unlike you, we’ve done some work on the issue of climate change; we know that air conditioning alone won’t be enough.”

Europe is seeing a surge in the number of days that cause heat stress, as well as a rise in so-called tropical nights, when temperatures do not fall below 20 Celsius, or 68 Fahrenheit. In June alone, parts of Spain saw 24 tropical nights, 18 more than average, according to Europe’s Copernicus Climate Change Service.

A recent Copernicus report on record temperatures in June pointed out that “tropical nights make it difficult for the body to recover from the daytime heat, increasing the risk of heat-related health problems.”

But this doesn’t mean that everybody has embraced the comforts of air conditioning.

Claudia Rojas, a psychologist who lives in Madrid, reasoned that if everybody used the technology, temperatures would only “get worse” because of the emissions. She’s tried to brave the summer by opening the windows at night, taking cold showers, and eating lots of gazpacho.

Josep Maria Caselles, a Spanish bookseller, said the layout of his apartment helps with airflow, and besides, he’s not “chasing 100 percent comfort.”

“For me personally, the [air conditioning] really affects my health,” he said. “That kind of air hits you hard.”