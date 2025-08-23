WSU DE Raam Stevenson has found an outlet from the grind of football: Building Lego sets

PULLMAN – Raam Stevenson’s bedroom is a shrine to all his favorite things. His obsessions live on an array of bookcases and shelves, which contain everything from Star Wars Legos constructions to Star Wars Funko Pops, from the complete Vagabond manga set to a model parking garage with small Lego cars slotted into individual parking stalls.

Ahead of his final season playing defensive end for Washington State, Stevenson has taken care to illuminate the display with a standing lamp, which bring the colors to life: The maroons of a Lego X-wing fighter, the imposing blacks and grays of a Lego millennium falcon, the blood-red numbers inscribed on the manga boxes, the blues and oranges and reds and yellows of mini Lego Storm Troopers.

The walls set the backdrop for the scene: A framed Star Wars Episode III poster, a pair of Japanese-style swords stacked on top of each other, then another line of Funko Pops flanking a Lego Star Wars R2D2 and BD-1, these held up by a black floating shelf. Stevenson lights up when he describes the scene.

“It’s like a little dungeon,” Stevenson said, “is what I like to call it.”

Since 2021, Stevenson has been working on pressuring opposing quarterbacks off the edge, honing his craft with his 6-foot-4 frame and evasive moves. This fall, he’s in line for a starting role, looking poised to finish his career with a flourish. But not until this year did he dive headfirst into some of his favorite hobbies, from building Legos to collecting manga to watching anime, all of which have provided him with an important off-field outlet.

A digital tech and culture major at WSU, Stevenson has fallen in love with the process of building something from scratch – “even more than the end,” Stevenson said. Within a few hours, a 700-piece box of Legos transforms into a model from his favorite movies and TV shows: A Ninjago Titan Mech figure, an imperial star destroyer from Star Wars, an AT-AT walker, also from Star Wars. There’s also Lego versions of Boba Fett’s Starship and the Rebel U-Wing Starfighter, plus smaller-scale models of Ahsoka Tano’s and Obi-Wan’s spaceships.

For Stevenson, tracking down the sets he wants can be just as fun as building them. He’ll pull out his phone and look for deals on new Legos on Facebook Marketplace – where he’s been pleasantly surprised to hit on local options, even in the small-town community of Pullman. He’ll look on Amazon, which is always teeming with new sets. He even bought one Lego set via Stock X, an online storefront best known for shoes.

But, Stevenson acknowledges, eventually options run out in such a small town. So whenever he gets a chance, he carpools with wide receiver Josh Meredith, his teammate and roommate, on a 90-minute trip north to Spokane. There, he’s found a few fruitful spots: The downtown Lego store, plus Barnes and Noble and Gamestop, both of which usually have Legos and Funko Pops in stock.

“It’s kinda good to get out of Pullman sometimes, just have a little off day, a little free time,” Stevenson said. “Sometimes we hit the movies out there. He’s always got something planned. They’ve got the 4D experience over there, too. So that’s normally a good day for us.”

WSU defensive end Raam Stevenson (COLIN MULVANY /THE SPOKESMAN-REV)

On this WSU team, which is chock full of 74 newcomers from all kinds of backgrounds, Stevenson is something of an anomaly. Some of the Cougars’ coaches, including head man Jimmy Rogers, say they don’t have too many hobbies – they’re locked in on football. Other teammates find refuge from football in nature, where they go hiking, fishing, hunting. For many WSU athletes, much of Pullman’s appeal involves the unique brand of opportunity: It gives players a chance to focus on their sport and rid themselves of distractions, the kinds usually crawling around bigger cities.

There’s nothing wrong with any of those approaches, of course, especially given the job facing Rogers and company. In the Cougars’ second and final year operating outside the confines of a traditional conference landscape, they have three games against Power 4 foes, including two contests on the East Coast. They also have two tilts against Oregon State, one home and one away.

Valid as all that may be, it does make players like Stevenson an interesting exception to the rule. He takes the game seriously, understanding the impact he needs to make at his position. But across WSU’s 14-practice fall camp slate, he also began to internalize the importance of having a release, something to look forward to outside of perfecting his swim move to get around offensive linemen.

On a few occasions during this year’s fall camp, Stevenson said, he’s hit something of a wall. The temperatures might soar deep into the 90s, and practicing with the Cougs’ first-team defense, Stevenson took lots of reps. That’s when he would remind himself: Yeah, I’m grinding right now, and sometimes it does suck. But I get to reward myself by going home at the end of the day and building a Lego set.

“It makes a big difference,” Stevenson said. “It eases the mind, especially in fall camp. Obviously this is my fifth one, so I’m pretty used to it now. But you’re thinking about football all day. It’s good to go home and step away from it and do something you can enjoy. I mean, obviously you wanna focus on football, but you wanna have time to decompress your mind, relax, slow down, be in the moment. It’ll repeat tomorrow.”

Stevenson has made sure his apartment, which he shares with Meredith and linebacker Keith Brown, is the perfect place for that. Sometimes Stevenson will be hanging out in his room, then hear the sound of Japanese voices coming from nearby. “Like, Josh is locked in for the day,” Stevenson laughed, “watching anime.”

In his room, Stevenson likes to build Legos to music or podcasts. Recently, he’s been throwing on a podcast called Club 520, featuring former NBA star Jeff Teague, who has gone viral by telling hilarious renditions of behind-the-scenes stories from his time in the league.

“I’ve been watching him for a little minute,” Stevenson said.

Stevenson is more of a manga reader than an anime watcher, but he shares similarities with Meredith in that way too. Earlier this month, during the second week of the Cougars’ fall camp, Stevenson and running back Dylan Paine crashed Meredith’s post-practice media availability. Standing next to a handful of reporters, Paine grabbed the mic and did his best impression of one.

(Courtesy of Raam Stevenson)

“Hey Josh, Dylan Paine and Raam Stevenson with Cougar football,” Paine began with a smile. “If you’re not at home or at the facility, what are you doing? Where are you at?”

“I’m probably at Gamestop buying Funko Pops,” Meredith said. “I’ve got a good collection going.”

In the background, Stevenson chimed in with his approval: “Good answer.”

Stevenson may be relatively new to these kinds of hobbies, but his roots in the Lego world trace back to his childhood. Growing up in Arlington, Texas, Stevenson immersed himself in the video games Minecraft and Terraria. He usually played with his cousin, Toddrick Dixon, and the two would split up responsibilities: Dixon would venture out and mine for materials, while Stevenson would arrange the houses and make them look nice.

Around the same time, a younger Stevenson was introduced to Mega Bloks, larger-scale versions of Legos designed for toddlers. He was growing into a hands-on person, he realizes in hindsight. “That was big for me,” he said. But at that time in his life, he wasn’t entirely hooked on Legos, so he didn’t grow up with the kinds of collections he has now.

But now as an adult, with a little spending money in his pocket, Stevenson has submerged himself into the Lego world like a submarine. He loves seeing his projects come to life, but he’s found just as much enjoyment in the process, in the minutes and hours he spends putting the pieces together. For a fifth-year senior who has spent even longer constructing his own career at WSU, maybe there’s a bit of poetry at the heart of the whole thing.

“You get to the end of whatever you’re doing, and then you just think back,” Stevenson said. “What makes it enjoyable is that hard work you put in to get to that point. If I do something and it’s not really that hard, I kinda just ease through it – I mean, I’ll still feel accomplished, but you really go back and think about the time you put in, that hard work you put in, you just feel accomplished about yourself.”