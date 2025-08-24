Colorado wildfires: Western Slope fires continue to grow ahead of forecasted rain storms

By Lauren Penington Denver Post

Rain showers will start Sunday across Colorado, including on the drought-stricken Western Slope, where multiple wildfires are burning on hundreds of square miles, and continue through at least midweek, according to the National Weather Service.

Four wildfires burning in western Colorado, including one that’s the fifth-largest on state record, have scorched nearly 170,000 acres, fueled by hot, dry and windy conditions.

Sunday’s storms will bring much-needed rain to the area, but also increase the risk of gusty winds spreading flames and frequent lightning sparking new fires, according to the weather service’s hazardous weather outlook. Monsoonal rain typically hits the Western Slope midsummer, and its absence has worsened extreme drought in the region.

Lee and Elk fires, near Meeker

Growth on the largest wildfire burning in Colorado – the fifth-largest ever recorded in the state – has slowed over the past week as firefighters increase containment around the flames.

As of Sunday morning, the 137,758-acre Lee fire burning between Meeker and Rifle was 86% contained, fire officials said.

Areas surrounding the fire were on pre-evacuation status Sunday after all mandatory evacuation orders were lifted Saturday. An updated {a href=”https://nifc.maps.arcgis.com/apps/instant/lookup/index.html?appid=b7ed68c631e84ec5b7833e12470049c6&fbclid=IwY2xjawMW7KRleHRuA2FlbQIxMQBicmlkETFzbDVYMmVXY0dzZERFQW8wAR4PQljz92BOPSJtoBtnl5gMZprvd5AIdR2MLrDjKtKJAIbdRQwVlq_1tVKzcg_aem_OrIFILHzD5DyduccmMC9vw” target=”_blank”}evacuation map{/a} for Rio Blanco and Garfield counties is available online.

The Lee fire and nearby Elk fire, which consumed more than 14,500 acres before reaching full containment last week, have together destroyed at least five homes and 14 outbuildings, fire officials said.

Extreme drought, high temperatures and strong winds fueled rapid growth on both fires, which were sparked by lightning west and east of Meeker on Aug. 2.

Rain showers and cooler temperatures helped mitigate the flames last week, which allowed firefighters to steadily increase containment. More showers and thunderstorms are expected in the days ahead as Colorado braces for a monsoonal weather system.

Those storms also increase the risk of gusty winds, frequent lightning and flash flooding along burn scars, fire officials said.

Derby fire, in Eagle County

A wildfire burning on the edge of Eagle and Garfield counties consumed another 1,000 acres on Saturday, fire officials said in a {a href=”https://www.facebook.com/share/p/1B7iqKj98M/” target=”_blank”}Sunday morning update{/a}.

The Derby fire was mapped Saturday at 4,112 acres. According to an infrared flight later that night, it had grown to 5,248 acres with no containment, fire officials said.

Rain is expected to dampen the quickly spreading wildfire this week, but too much precipitation may create other problems on the newly charred landscape, fire officials said.

The Derby fire was discovered on “remote, rugged terrain” in the White River National Forest, about 15 miles from Dotsero in Eagle County, on Aug. 17, according to the U.S. Forest Service.

Mandatory evacuations and pre-evacuations are in place for the northwest corner of Eagle County, including the town of Gypsum, and an eastern section of Garfield County. Updated Eagle and Garfield County evacuation maps are available online.

Overnight weather conditions have not been cool or moist enough to limit fire behavior, fire officials said. Instead, evening winds are fueling fire growth.

At least one building has been destroyed by the wildfire, but it’s unclear what type of building it was.

The U.S. Forest Service also expanded closures in the White River National Forest in Eagle and Garfield counties, including southwest of Sweetwater Lake to the west rim of Deep Creek Canyon. Some BLM lands are also closed, including north and west of Gypsum, north of Coffee Pot Road, west of the Colorado River, east of the White River National Forest boundary and south of Derby Creek.

Stoner Mesa fire, near Dolores

Multiple areas around the fire – including Mavreeso, Gobble Creek, Fish Creek, Johnny Bull Creek, Dunton, Lizard Head, Horse Creek, Rico and Sulfer Creek – remain on “monitor” status, the step before pre-evacuation orders, {a href=”https://nifc.maps.arcgis.com/apps/instant/atlas/index.html?appid=2836095f048148d6943c43615bbcf76a&fbclid=IwY2xjawMW4jxleHRuA2FlbQIxMABicmlkETFzbDVYMmVXY0dzZERFQW8wAR6t5sCALf_5od-kyZ-_bnFvG6lRZvtUnltexMz7xsHIQo0V-GmSwcjRdbtH5g_aem_R2rM0u7pvPeoKeg-J5hfXQ&webmap=85418a3252284754b27d883fa37f4f3f” target=”_blank”}according to the wildfire’s evacuation map{/a}.

The lightning-sparked Stoner Mesa fire was 41% contained Sunday morning.

“Sunday brings the highest chances for wetting precipitation,” fire officials said Saturday. “Thunderstorms with gusty outflow winds provide an opportunity for active behavior in the morning. Smoldering and creeping fire behavior will be seen over most of the fire area, with the exception being in the Stoner Creek area.”

Sections of the San Juan National Forest remain closed for the wildfire.

Air-quality impacts





New air quality alerts for wildfire smoke near the Derby and Stoner Mesa fires were issued Sunday morning by the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment.

The warnings, which include southeastern Dolores County, northeastern Montezuma County, western Eagle County and eastern Garfield County, will remain active through at least 9 a.m. Monday.

Smoke will be heaviest in the areas near the fires, especially during the overnight and early morning hours, state health officials said. Incoming storm systems should help improve air quality near the fires.

Smoky conditions are most hazardous for young children, older adults and people with heart disease or respiratory illnesses, according to state health officials.

All residents should limit outdoor activity when heavy smoke is present. If visibility drops to 5 miles or less, the smoke has reached unhealthy levels.