‘Emily in Paris’ assistant director dies after collapsing on set in Italy

Jessica Schladebeck New York Daily News

Diego Borella, an assistant director on “Emily in Paris,” has died after collapsing on the set of the popular Netflix show in Italy, according to multiple reports. He was 47 years old.

Borella was working on the rom-com series — created by Darren Star, the mind behind other hits including “Sex and the City” — when he suddenly fell unconscious during preparations for a final scene being shot at Hotel Danieli in Venice.

When first responders arrived around 7:15 p.m., they attempted to revive Borella, but to no avail. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

According to local outlet La Repubblica, a doctor later confirmed that Borella likely died from a “sudden heart attack.”

“Our ambulance arrived at 18.42 [on Thursday evening],” the Venice health service said, per The Independent. “Medics made attempts to resuscitate [Borella]. But in the end all efforts proved fruitless. At around 19.30, he was pronounced deceased.”

Few other details have been provided.

Production on the show, which sees its title character moving to Rome for the upcoming fifth season, was temporarily put on hold in the wake of the tragedy, but it has since resumed.

The shoot was initially slated to wrap by Monday.

“We are deeply saddened to confirm the sudden passing of a member of the ‘Emily in Paris’ production family,” a Paramount Television Studios spokesperson said in a statement to Deadline. “Our hearts go out to the individual’s family and loved ones during this incredibly difficult time.”