Griffin Herring tosses 5 shutout innings, Spokane Indians handle Everett 5-1

EVERETT – Griffin Herring tossed five scoreless innings and the Spokane Indians topped the Everett AquaSox 5-1 in the finale of their High-A Northwest League series at Funko Field on Sunday.

The Indians (26-28) took four of six from the AquaSox (19-35) in the series.

Herring (1-0) allowed one hit and two walks with seven strikeouts. In five starts since being acquired by the Colorado Rockies organization in a trade with the New York Yankees, Herring has allowed four earned runs over 21 innings (1.71 ERA).

It was scoreless until the Indians rallied in the sixth inning. With one down Max Belyeu lofted a fly to center, but Jonny Farmelo lost it in the sun and it went as a two-base error.

Ethan Hedges walked and Aidan Longwell singled to load the bases, then Blake Wright walked to force in a run.

That brought up Andy Perez, who tripled into the right field corner to clear the bases for a 4-0 lead.

With two down Tevin Tucker walked, then the Indians attempted a double steal, but Perez was thrown out at home to end the inning.

The Indians added a run in the seventh. Jesus Bugarin led off the inning with a walk, stole second and scored on Ben McCabe’s double.

Everett got on the board in the bottom half when Charlie Pagliarini walked and scored on a triple by Tai Peete.

The Indians start a six-game series against Tri-City on Tuesday at 6:35 p.m. at Avista Stadium.