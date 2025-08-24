Ice cream recall hits Walmart, Kroger, Publix and others after dangerous mistake

By David J. Neal Miami Herald Miami Herald

A mistake that can be either an annoyance or deadly depending on the consumer caused Blue Bell to recall one lot of its Moo-llennium Crunch ice cream from the nation’s leading grocers such as Walmart, Kroger, Publix and Target.

The recalled Moo-llennium Crunch ice cream isn’t in Moo-llennium Crunch containers, but in 64-ounce tubs labeled for Chocolate Chip Cookie Dough ice cream. They do have Moo-llennium Crunch lids. But, that’s the minor part of the problem.

The bigger problem: Chocolate Chip Cookie Dough doesn’t have tree nuts such as almonds, walnuts and pecans, so the ingredients label on the tub doesn’t list them as allergens. But the Moo-llennium Crunch ice cream in those tubs does have those tree nuts.

“People who have an allergy or severe sensitivity to almonds, walnuts, and pecans run the risk of a serious or life-threatening allergic reaction if they consume these products,” Blue Bell’s recall notice states.

Blue Bell says this affects 64-once tubs with lot No. 061027524 on the lid. They went to the Florida Panhandle, Northwest Georgia, Missouri, Kentucky, Mississippi, Texas, Alabama, Arkansas, Southern Indiana, Southern Illinois, Kansas, Louisiana, New Mexico, Oklahoma, Tennessee and Southwest Virginia.

On its website, Food Lion named 23 stores in Georgia, Tennessee and Virginia that received the ice cream.

In addition to Kroger, Kroger-owned Dillions, Baker’s and Gerbes got the recalled ice cream.

If you have this ice cream and there’s any chance someone with a tree nut food allergy will eat it – or if you really wanted Chocolate Chip Cookie Dough and thought you were getting it – return it to the store for a full refund.

Direct questions about the recall to Blue Bell at (979) 836-7977, 6 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday through Friday, or by emailing consumerrelations@bluebell.com.