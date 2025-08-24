Spokane County to host public Q&A with acting Treasurer Mike Volz

Acting Spokane County Treasurer Mike Volz wants to answer your burning questions about his office’s work.

The outgoing state representative, who took over the office in February, will be hosting a question-and-answer session 6 p.m. Tuesday at the North Spokane Library located at 44 E. Hawthorne Road.

Spokane County residents will have the opportunity for about an hour to ask about property taxes, the office’s function and how their county government works, according to a Spokane County news release. There is no cost to attend, and the event is open to the public.

Volz was appointed by the Spokane County Commission to serve the remainder of U.S Rep. Michael Baumgartner’s term as treasurer after he vacated the position for his congressional seat. Prior to stepping into the top role, Volz served as Deputy Spokane County Treasurer for 14 years. He was elected to the state House of Representatives in Washington’s 6th Legislative District in 2016, with his latest reelection in 2024.

Volz has announced he does not intend to run for reelection to the Legislature in 2026 and is running unopposed for the treasurer role in the 2025 General Election.