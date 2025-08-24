What are Washington’s 20 most popular baby names? See which ones made the cut

By Sara Schilling Olympian

The most popular name given to newborn girls in Washington stayed the same in 2024 compared to the year before, and so did the most popular name given to baby boys.

That’s according to the U.S. Social Security Administration, which tracks popular baby names nationally and by state using Social Security card applications.

In Washington, Olivia was the top baby girl name last year, a title it’s held for much of the past decade, according to the federal data. Meanwhile, Oliver nabbed the No. 1 spot for baby boy names in 2024. Like Olivia, it has frequently appeared near the top over the past decade.

In nearby states, those two names also were popular. They took the top spots in Oregon in 2024, while Oliver was the most popular baby boy name in Idaho and Olivia was No. 3 for girls. What are Washington’s most popular baby names?

Here are the top 10 names for girls born in Washington in 2024, according to the federal data:

1. Olivia (354)

2. Charlotte (284)

3. Amelia (269)

4. Emma (268)

5. Evelyn (257)

6. Mia (232)

7. Sophia (230)

8. Eleanor (229)

9. Sofia (203)

10. Hazel (194)

Here are the top 10 names for boys born in Washington in 2024, according to the federal data:

1. Oliver (448)

2. Liam (444)

3. Noah (388)

4. Theodore (354)

5. Henry (318)

6. Benjamin (258)

7. Mateo (253)

8. William (253)

9. Daniel (249)

10. James (247)

In the case of a tie, rank is given in alphabetical order.

What are the most popular baby names in the U.S.?

Here are the top 10 names for girls born in the U.S. in 2024:

1. Olivia

2. Emma

3. Amelia

4. Charlotte

5. Mia

6. Sophia

7. Isabella

8. Evelyn

9. Ava

10. Sofia

Here are the top 10 names for boys born in the U.S. in 2024:

1. Liam

2. Noah

3. Oliver

4. Theodore

5. James

6. Henry

7. Mateo

8. Elijah

9. Lucas

10. William

What about other names?

In Washington, two names dropped out of the Top 10 between 2023 and 2024 for newborn girls: Isabella and Harper, according to the federal data. Meanwhile, Sofia and Hazel moved up.

For baby boys, Lucas and Ezra fell off the Top 10 list, while William and Daniel moved in.

Nationally, the names Ailany, Aylani and Marjorie for girls and Truce, Colsen and Bryer for boys saw the biggest jumps in popularity compared to 2023, while Emryn, Zhuri and Layne for girls and Khari, Karsyn and Kye for boys saw the biggest drops, the federal data shows.

A half century ago, in 1974, the top girl and boy names nationally were Jennifer and Michael. In Washington, they were Jennifer and Jason.

What is the birth rate in the U.S.?

About 3.6 million births were registered across the country last year, a 1% increase over 2023, according to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Meanwhile, the general fertility rate fell to 53.8 births per 1,000 females ages 15 to 44 years old, a 1% drop, the CDC said.