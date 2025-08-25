Seahawks get early start on cuts, waive former UW star Alphonzo Tuputala

Bob Condotta Seattle Times

SEATTLE – With NFL teams facing a deadline of 1 p.m. Tuesday to cut their rosters to 53, the Seahawks began making cuts on Monday.

The first to become publicly known was a player well known to area fans — former Federal Way and UW star Alphonzo Tuputala. Tuputala’s waiving was first reported by NFL reporter Aaron Wilson.

Tuputala was signed midway through camp when injuries hit the inside linebacking position. He played in the final two preseason games, making six tackles and getting credit for half-a-sack in the Green Bay game.

If Tuputala clears waivers the Seahawks could re-sign him to their practice squad Wednesday.

The Seahawks began Monday with 91 players on their roster.

More cuts coming

In another waiving revealed Monday afternoon, the Seahawks cut rookie undrafted free agent offensive lineman Luke Felix-Fualalo, as first reported by ESPN. Felix-Fualalo played in all three preseason games as a reserve OL, with 56 snaps overall at right tackle, according to Pro Football Focus.