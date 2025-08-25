Spokane County resident presumed to have measles following exposure, symptoms

Though test results have yet to confirm it, a Spokane County child has almost certainly contracted measles, according to local health officials.

The first case of measles in a Spokane County resident this year, the presumed diagnosis comes after two cases were identified in North Idaho earlier this month. One of those individuals traveled from Bonner County to Providence Sacred Heart hospital in Spokane to receive treatment before they were diagnosed.

It was during this visit where the Spokane County individual was likely infected. On Sunday, they received treatment for measles-like symptoms. Results from a measles test will not be available until Wednesday. Having been in an area previously identified as a high risk for measles exposure and experiencing symptoms that are consistent with those of the illness, the child is presumed to be positive for the highly contagious disease.

“We felt confident this person has measles,” Spokane Regional Health District spokesperson Kelli Hawkins said.

The Spokane County resident is a child under 10. Their vaccination status is unknown, Hawkins said.

The case comes with a whole new set of exposures that may have taken place when the child received treatment Sunday. Anyone who was at the Providence Sacred Heart emergency department on Sunday, Aug. 24 between 6:08 a.m. and 10:41 a.m. was possibly exposed.

The following locations of potential measles exposure relate to the previous Bonner County, Idaho , case.

Tuesday, Aug. 12, 11:14 a.m.-5:27 p.m., Providence Sacred Heart Pediatric and Adult Emergency Departments

Wednesday, Aug. 13, 6:02 p.m.-12:54 a.m., Providence Sacred Heart Pediatric and Adult Emergency Departments.

Friday, Aug. 15, 9:30 a.m.-8:27 p.m., Providence Sacred Heart Pediatric Oncology & Hematology Specialty Clinic.

According to Hawkins, the Spokane County child was not in any other public place since when they could have been infectious.

Asked if more measles cases are likely in Spokane County, Hawkins said that“would not be surprising.”

Measles often presents with a high fever, runny nose and a cough. But it is distinguished by a rash that appears three to five days after initial symptoms – starting on the face and then moving down the body. The disease is so infectious because someone can spread it for more than a week before they exhibit symptoms. Symptoms typically appear seven to 14 days after exposure.

If an unvaccinated individual is exposed to measles, the measles-mumps-rubella vaccine can still provide protection within 72 hours of exposure. Within six days, a person can be given immunoglobulin that can prevent infection.

If you’re experiencing symptoms associated with measles and may have been exposed, health officials say to call ahead to your medical provider before going in person and potentially spreading the disease.