Typhoon slams central Vietnam, fear of flooding intensifies

By Tung Ngo and Damien Cave New York Times

HANOI, Vietnam – Heavy rains and strong winds lashed Vietnam’s central coast Monday, uprooting trees, destroying homes, shuttering airports and spurring last-minute evacuations, as one of the most powerful typhoons in decades to hit the nation made landfall north of Da Nang.

Typhoon Kajiki arrived with gusts of more than 120 mph and was expected to be a slow-moving, damaging storm that would weaken as it crossed land and headed for Laos. Even after downpours began, police were going door to door in many areas, pushing residents to shelters after the government issued evacuation orders for more than 325,000 people.

Flights across the region – a mix of fishing villages, agricultural and industrial areas, and tourist spots – were canceled. Schools were closed. And at least one person was killed in the race to harden local defenses: A man in Nghe An province was electrocuted while trying to reinforce the roof of his home, according to state media.

“Our top priority at the moment is to evacuate all people in vulnerable areas to safe grounds,” said Hoang Quoc Viet, the director of agriculture and environment in Nghe An province.

“This is a strong typhoon,” he added, “and there are lots of risks.”

Authorities have issued a Level 4 natural disaster warning, one notch below the country’s most severe rating, for a roughly 250-mile stretch from Thanh Hoa to Quang Tri in central Vietnam. Home to several million residents, the area also includes the country’s largest oil refinery, one of Southeast Asia’s biggest steel complexes, power plants and a deep-sea port.

The region also contains many reservoirs, raising the risk of downstream flooding as the typhoon brings heavy downpours. Before the storm, officials began releasing water from some of the reservoirs to increase their holding capacity, but it was not clear whether that would be enough to protect villages in low-lying areas.

Along the coast, too, water caused the most anxiety. Footage on state media showed soldiers and local residents piling sandbags along beaches as the typhoon approached.

“The greatest risk is that seawater could breach sea dikes, causing widespread flooding,” said Nguyen Hoang Hiep, the deputy minister of agriculture and environment, at a response meeting Monday. He noted that the sea-dike system in the storm’s projected path was built for much weaker cyclones.

In Ha Tinh province, where the typhoon is expected to hit with full force, Tran Thi Ha, 40, huddled at home with family including her 3-year-old child, about 11/2 miles from the beach.

“I am scared. I am very scared. The house next to mine just had its tin roof blown off minutes ago, and that family had to move in with neighbors,” she said by phone. “My house has a tile roof, I don’t know if it can withstand the typhoon.”

On Sunday night, she stocked up at a wet market – 41/2 pounds of dried fish, several winter melons, cabbage and instant noodles – to prepare her family for the storm.

“I’ll just stay indoors and pray,” she said, as a child’s voice could be heard in the background asking for milk.

All around her, and across other provinces, the government has mobilized tens of thousands of soldiers to assist with evacuations and emergency relief.

In Ha Tinh, Thien Cam kindergarten opened its classrooms Monday to 20 local residents, mostly children and the elderly. Heavy rains were already drenching the area, causing damage in the first few hours of the storm. The school had also served as a shelter the night before.

“We opened our school on Sunday night for local people seeking refuge,” said the principal, Dang Thi Thien. “We have eight classrooms built for 200 children. Now the floors have turned into living rooms with straw mats.”

This article originally appeared in The New York Times.