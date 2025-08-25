WA state police chase ends in fatal crash in Everett; DUI suspected

By Catalina Gaitán </p><p>and Caitlyn Freeman Seattle Times

A man suspected of driving under the influence in Everett was facing a vehicular homicide charge Monday, two days after Washington State Patrol troopers chased him for about 4 miles before he crashed his truck into a building, killing his passenger, according to the Everett Police Department.

The driver, Victor Perez Cortez, was evaluated at a hospital and booked Saturday morning into Snohomish County Jail on suspicion of vehicular homicide involving drugs or alcohol. He is being held on $2 million bail.

Authorities have not identified Perez Cortez’s passenger.

Washington State Patrol troopers pulled over Perez Cortez’s pickup truck for a DUI investigation at about 2:15 a.m. Saturday near Evergreen Way and West Marilyn Avenue.

Perez Cortez allegedly fled northbound and troopers chased after him, traveling at unknown speeds, eventually crashing at about 2:30 a.m. about 4 mile s north of the initial traffic stop, said police spokesperson Natalie Given.

Perez Cortez allegedly crashed at about 2:30 a.m. into a building in the 4300 block of Rucker Avenue, about four miles north of the initial traffic stop, Given said.

Everett police are investigating the crash.