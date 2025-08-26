3 blue states to lose federal funding if truckers don’t speak English, DOT says

By Brian Niemietz New York Daily News

California, New Mexico and Washington could lose millions of dollars in federal funding if truck drivers operating in those states aren’t proficient in English.

U.S. Department of Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy said an investigation of a deadly crash in Florida found the Indian driver responsible for that incident had a commercial drivers license in the aforementioned states and was pulled over for speeding in New Mexico weeks before the lethal collision.

Duffy said the trucker “no doubt couldn’t speak the English language,” but was allowed to continue operating his vehicle after being stopped by law enforcement in the Southwest.

Florida Highway Patrol said three people died when long-hauler Harjinder Singh made an illegal U-turn, causing a collision with a minivan near West Palm Beach on Aug. 12. Singh, who was uninjured, is being detained on vehicular homicide and immigration charges.

DOT issued a statement Tuesday giving California, New Mexico and Washington officials 30 days to comply with a May directive requiring truckers to demonstrate an ability to understand signage and road rules written in English or lose millions of dollars in federal money.

“Drivers who fail to comply with Federal Motor Carrier Safety Administration’s (FMCSA) longstanding English-language proficiency (ELP) requirements will be placed out-of-service,” the DOT said.

Federal transportation officials alleged that from June 25, 2025 through August 21, 2025, roughly 34,000 inspections in California identified at least 23 “unqualified drivers” who continue operating commercial vehicles.

DOT said that unlike California, New Mexico and Washington have “adopted the ELP regulation,” but haven’t enforced compliance.

A Change.org petition asking Florida Governor Ron DeSantis to grant clemency to Singh despite the “tragic accident” has collected more than 3-million signatures. The trucker’s defenders argue the undocumented immigrant is being disproportionately punished.

