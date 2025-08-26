Australia accuses Iran of antisemitic arson attacks, expels ambassador

By Grace Moon and Mohamad El Chamaa Washington Post

Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese accused the Iranian government on Tuesday of orchestrating two antisemitic arson attacks in the country in the past year, announcing diplomatic retaliation that includes the expulsion of Iran’s ambassador.

The Australian Security Intelligence Organization has “gathered enough credible intelligence to reach a deeply disturbing conclusion - that the Iranian Government directed at least two of these attacks,” Albanese said at a news briefing in Canberra, following an investigation into antisemitic incidents in Australia.

One of the incidents assessed by intelligence officials was an arson attack in October on Lewis’ Continental Kitchen, a kosher cafe in Sydney’s eastern suburb. Two months later, a synagogue in Melbourne sustained extensive damage after it was set on fire. One congregant was injured in the second attack, local media reported.

“These were extraordinary and dangerous acts of aggression orchestrated by a foreign nation on Australian soil,” Albanese said, accusing Iran of directing both attacks.

In a statement Tuesday, Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesman Esmaeil Baqaei said Tehran rejected any accusation of antisemitism and was weighing its response, according to Iran’s semiofficial Mehr News Agency. Iran’s Foreign Ministry did not respond to a request for further comment by email Tuesday.

The determination came after security agencies investigated dozens of incidents targeting Jewish communities in Australia, Mike Burgess, Australia’s intelligence chief, said at the news conference.

“Our painstaking investigation uncovered and unpicked the links between the alleged crimes and the commanders in Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps, the IRGC,” Burgess said, adding that the IRGC attempted to hide its involvement through a web of proxy actors. Intelligence officials concluded that it was also likely Iran directed additional attacks.

Since the Oct. 7, 2023, Hamas-led attack on Israel and Israel’s resulting war in Gaza, attacks targeting Australia’s Jewish community have prompted authorities to set up a counterterrorism task force and increase patrols.

Albanese said the government also would legislate to designate the IRGC as a terrorist organization, joining the United States in doing so.

In response to the intelligence determination, Australian officials will expel three Iranian diplomats alongside Iranian Ambassador Ahmad Sadeghi, Albanese said. In addition, Australia has suspended operations at its embassy in Tehran and relocated its diplomats to a safe third country, he said.

Australian Foreign Minister Penny Wong said it marked the first time since World War II that Australia had expelled an ambassador. “These extraordinary and dangerous acts of aggression orchestrated by a foreign nation on Australian soil have crossed a line,” she said.

Australia is among a number of Western nations to step up its monitoring of Iranian networks in recent months.

In June, as Israel and Iran traded missile strikes for almost two weeks, The Washington Post reported that the FBI and its counterparts in Europe and the Middle East had stepped up their scrutiny of cells and networks with suspected Iranian links, according to officials who spoke on the condition of anonymity, citing the secrecy around such operations. In Germany and France, local media reported that officials had also increased security around synagogues and other Jewish sites.

In a statement Tuesday, the president of the Executive Council of Australian Jewry, Daniel Aghion, said the attacks amounted to an affront against “our nation and our sovereignty.” He added, “These were attacks that deliberately targeted Jewish Australians, destroyed a sacred house of worship, caused millions of dollars of damage, and terrified our community.”

Australia is home to about 120,000 Jews and includes the largest per capita share of Holocaust survivors outside of Israel, according to the Conference on Jewish Material Claims Against Germany.

The expulsions were announced the same day as an Iranian delegation was scheduled to meet in Geneva for nuclear talks with British, French and German officials, who have threatened to reimpose U.N. sanctions if Iran does not limit uranium enrichment and restore cooperation with the International Atomic Energy Agency. Iran halted inspections by the nuclear watchdog after its conflict with Israel in June.