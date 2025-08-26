Child dead, St. Maries man injured in vehicle fire

A child died and a 60-year-old St. Maries man was injured after a vehicle fire Sunday in North Idaho, according to Idaho State Police.

Troopers responded about 1:10 p.m. Sunday to the fire on Reeds Creek Road east of St. Maries, police said in a news release.

The man who was driving the vehicle was airlifted to a hospital with serious injuries, and a passenger, a child, died at the scene, police said. Another juvenile passenger had no apparent injuries.

Police are investigating the cause of the incident and the fire.

The road was closed for about four hours.