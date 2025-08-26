How many Americans are moving abroad? New report reveals 2025 expat numbers

By Brendan Rascius Miami Herald

MIAMI — Au revoir, America.

The number of Americans moving abroad has risen sharply in recent months, likely due to a number of factors, new data reveals.

An estimated 1,285 U.S. citizens expatriated in the first quarter of 2025, marking a 102% increase compared with the last quarter of 2024, according to a report from CS Global Partners, which analyzed statistics from the U.S. Federal Register.

Should this pattern continue, 2025 is poised to see a record-high number of Americans relocating overseas, surpassing the previous peak in 2020 — during the height of the COVID-19 pandemic.

For those moving abroad, Europe emerged as the top choice, with Greece, in particular, appearing to be the favorite destination, according to the report.

Why are Americans relocating?

“Unlike earlier waves of emigration which were often driven by singular causes, today’s trend is multi-faceted,” the report stated. “From subtle demographic changes to sociopolitical turning points and new global opportunities, a convergence of forces in the mid-2020s has led to this extraordinary expat boom.”

The pronounced political polarization occurring in the U.S., which pits Democrats against Republicans, could have driven some people away, according to the report.

Additionally, growing worries about safety — with the U.S. standing out in terms of gun violence and mass shootings — may have led people to “vote with their feet.”

Further, in recent years, many countries have created incentives to lure Americans away from home to bolster their economies.

For example, nations across Europe, Asia and South America have launched via programs for foreigners willing to invest in local business.

Long-term trend

Over the last 15 years, there has been a noticeable increase in the number of Americans choosing to relocate abroad.

Before 2009, only several hundred people renounced their citizenship per year, but in recent years, this figure has ballooned to over 5,000, peaking at about 6,700 in 2020, according to a report from Boundless Immigration, citing U.S. Federal Register data.

Most of these individuals are middle-income earners and dual citizens, meaning they already possess another nationality.

However, the data released by the U.S. Federal Register — mandated by law since 1996 — paints an incomplete picture as it only includes those who have renounced U.S. citizenship or permanent resident status.

Therefore, the number of Americans choosing to live abroad could in fact be undercounted.